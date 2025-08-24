Kalvin Phillips to Leeds United transfer state of play amid new rumours

The former Leeds United star has been linked with a return to Elland Road after being frozen out at Manchester City.

Reports linking Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips with a return to boyhood club Leeds United appeared to have started from the moment the Whites academy product sealed a big money move to the Etihad Stadium.

The 31-times capped England international went on to make over 200 appearances for the Whites after initially breaking into the senior setup at Elland Road in 2015 - but his time with the club he supported as a boy came to an end in the summer of 2022 when City saw off interest from several other interested clubs to secure a £42 million deal for the midfielder.

Phillips endured a challenging spell with Pep Guardiola’s side and has made just six starts for City over the last three seasons with the vast major of his game-time coming during underwhelming loan stints with West Ham United and Ipswich Town. Now back with City, there has been talk suggesting Leeds could make a move to tempt Phillips back to Elland Road just over three years after his departure and the midfielder has never shied away from showing his affection for the Whites.

Speaking about Leeds last year as he struggled to make an impact on loan at Ipswich, the midfielder told the East Anglian Daily Times: “I went to that game [play-off final] and was devastated they didn’t go up. Obviously I wanted Leeds to get promoted. It’s a club very close to my heart. Even if Leeds had been promoted and Ipswich had maybe come up in the play-offs then it still would have been a very close call as to where I’d have gone because I just love the story of Ipswich.”

Despite the additions of midfield duo Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff boosting Farke’s options in the middle of the park, there has been speculation Phillips could secure an emotional return to Leeds - but recent comments from Farke seem to suggest the Whites priorities lie elsewhere during the final week of what has already been a productive summer transfer window.

What has Daniel Farke said about Leeds United transfers?

TEAM: Named by Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, above. | Getty Images

Speaking last week, the Whites boss assessed what could take place during the final week of the window after he boosted his options in attacking areas with the free transfer addition of former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and AC Milan’s versatile forward Noah Okafor.

In what appeared to be confirmation there is no interest in a return for Phillips, the Whites boss said: “We’ve also spoken before the two signings that we would strengthen our offence. Let's see if we do add even more to the offence, one or two more signings would be beneficial. Right now, with the signings of Dominic and Noah, the big pressure is away and we can concentrate right now on working with the boys, but I wouldn't rule out one or two more signings on the offence."

“We’re quite open and honest about this. I don't speak about names and any rumours but we have spoken about the full-back position. We might need an addition. I’m used to it (pressure to sign players), so being in England and the Bundesliga before it is always a bit tricky when the transfer market is also open, although the first game has already started, so it's a bit tricky,” he said. “My recommendation is to make your business as soon as possible, which is beneficial for the manager and you avoid any panic reactions in the last days. It’s good that, I would say, major parts or most of our business is already done, and we can lean back a little bit and relax a bit more. Right now, I think we’re in a good position and all focus is on football."