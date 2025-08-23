Leeds United were blitzed by Arsenal as Saturday evening’s clash at the Emirates ended in a 5-0 defeat - but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds initially held firm and indeed were only denied the opening goal of the game after a superb save by David Raya to tip a Pascal Struijk header from a corner over the bar.

Instead, Arsenal went ahead through a corner of their own, Declan Rice’s fine delivery seized upon by Jurrien Timber who rose highest in a crowded box to head home.

The Gunners quickly pushed for a second but Leeds initially again held firm only to go 2-0 down on the stroke of half time as a superb through ball from Timber played in Bukayo Saka who lashed home a fierce finish from the right hand side of the box.

There were no changes during the break and Arsenal added a third just three minutes after the restart through Viktor Gyokeres who skipped past Jayden Bogle and Pascal Struijk before rifling home a low finish.

The Gunners then lost Saka to injury but the onslaught continued and Timber bagged his second and Arsenal’s fourth from another Rice corner. That looked to be the end of the damage but there was still time for one more, Anton Stach bringing down Max Dowman for a late penalty which was taken by Gyokeres who smashed home his second goal of the game.

Leeds United writer Lee Sobot hands out the scores.

1 . Lucas Perri 4 - Didn't feel particularly commanding and kicking again not good. | John Walton/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . Jayden Bogle 6 - Booked early on but probably one of United's better players and kept trying to get forward until the end. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Pascal Struijk 5 - Denied by a fantastic Raya save and initially strong but fell apart after the break. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Joe Rodon 5 - Began very well with some big headers and important clearances but then it all started to go downhill. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Gabriel Gudmundsson 5 - Performed with great credit against Saka until he got in behind him for the goal and then had a new hard challenge against Dowman but kept going until the end. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Ilia Gruev 4 - Midfield was completely overrun and Gruev was unable to offer any control. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales