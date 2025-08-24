The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United look to add further new faces to their squad during the final week of the summer transfer window.

Leeds United will turn their focus towards making more new additions to Daniel Farke’s squad as the Whites look to quickly move on from Saturday’s heavy defeat at Premier League title contenders Arsenal.

After kicking off their return to the top flight with a hard earned home win against Everton on Monday night, a far sterner test of Farke’s men lay in wait at the Emirates Stadium as they faced a Gunners side that has been boosted by the arrivals of the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke during the summer.

A 5-0 defeat meant the visit to North London was a chastening experience for the Whites and also showed there is still work to do for the Elland Road hierarchy during the final seven days of what has already been a hectic summer of transfer activity - and boosting Farke’s attacking options appears to be high on the agenda if the latest transfer talk is to be believed.

Spanish news outlet AS has claimed the Whites are one of several clubs showing a keen interest in Getafe and Nigeria forward Christantus Uche. The 22-year-old joined the La Liga club last summer and enjoyed a stellar first season at the Estadio Coliseum by scoring four goals and providing seven assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for a Getafe side that ended last season in the bottom half of the La Liga table.

Uche kickstarted the current season in similar fashion as he provided a goal and an assist to help Jose Bordalas’ men claim a 2-0 win at Celta Vigo last weekend and will hope to continue impressing when his side head to Sevilla on Monday night. However, the buildup to that game has been dominated by talk of a move away from La Liga after AS suggested Leeds, Sunderland, Burnley, Wolves and Ligue 1 club Nice have ‘advanced’ their interest in the versatile forward. The report also claims Getafe could accept an offer of around £12 million for Uche after initially looking to secure a deal of around £16.5 million earlier in the summer.

Ligue 1 winger linked with Leeds

Dilane Bakwa is the subject of Premier League transfer interest. | AFP via Getty Images

Leeds have also been linked with a highly-rated winger from Ligue 1 just days after making Noah Okafor their ninth signing of the summer transfer window.

The Switzerland international made his debut as a second half substitute in Saturday’s defeat at Arsenal and could come into contention for a full debut when the Whites host Newcastle United next weekend. However, a report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri has suggested he could face further competition for a place in Daniel Farke’s side after stating the Whites are ‘leading the race’ for Strasbourg star Dilane Bakwa.

The France Under-21 international has scored 11 goals and provided 19 assists in 68 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 club and that has reportedly led to major interest from Leeds and Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

Tavolieri posted on X: “Leeds United now leading the race for Dilane Bakwa. Leeds United are now ready to meet Racing Strasbourg expectations which around €35M to make a deal happen. Nottingham Forest has not left but the newly promoted are now ahead. Wait and see...”