Swiss winger Noah Okafor has been unveiled as Leeds United’s ninth signing of the summer.

New £18m Leeds United signing Noah Okafor has given a firm answer on his best position with a "crazy" declaration on watching Daniel Farke's Whites.

Switzerland international attacker Okafor was unveiled as the club’s ninth signing of the summer on Thursday, joining the club from Italian giants AC Milan for a fee of around £18m including add-ons.

Leeds have already had a glimpse of Okafor in pre-season, the 25-year-old starting for Milan against Leeds in the final pre-season friendly in Dublin ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Okafor has played in various positions across the front line during his career so far but the Whites new boy says his qualities are definitely best suited to playing on the left wing.

Speaking to LUTV, Okafor was asked about playing upfront against Leeds for Milan and if being a striker was actually his best position.

"No, like my favourite position is on the wing,” said the new signing.

“This is where I can put my most quality on the pitch”

"I play on the left wing, this is my position. But I can play like as a striker or with two strikers, I used to play with two. But my position is left wing. This is where I can put my most quality on the pitch and help the team."

The £18m new recruit was unveiled as United’s ninth signing of the summer on Thursday lunchtime, three days on from Monday night’s first game of the new Premier League season against Everton at Elland Road.

Lukas Nmecha’s 84th-minute penalty sealed a dramatic 1-0 success for Daniel Farke’s Whites - and Okafor was loving what he saw.

"I watched it, it was crazy,” he said.

"So many shots and chances and I was so happy when they scored in like the 86th minute.

"I was really happy and it's always good to start with three points in the season so now we have to just keep going forward and give every day the best in training and try to get better because every game is tough so we have to be ready physically and also mentally."