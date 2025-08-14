Anton Stach and his new Leeds United side are five days away from beginning the new Premier League campaign.

Whites new boy Anton Stach has made a Leeds United Premier League declaration with a message about his new club’s fans.

Leeds were cheered on by almost 50,000 Whites fans at the Aviva Stadium and Stach says his new club’s supporters have already got him particularly excited for Monday night’s Premier League opener at home to Everton.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are approaching the contest unbeaten from their five pre-season games and Stach has declared that his team are now excited and “ready” to begin their top-flight return.

"We are all excited,” said Stach to LUTV.

“I think we are ready for the season as a team and I think the fans as well. They just want the game and we are very excited, we are looking forward.

“We have to work in the week a lot now and take the good energy of the game of course and then I hope we get our first three points."

“I looked around and I only saw our colours”

Pressed on what he thought of almost 50,000 Leeds fans turning out for the Dublin friendly, Stach beamed: "It's unbelievable. It was like a home game I think for us. I looked around and I only saw our colours of the club.

"It's so nice and that's why I am so excited for the next game, for the first home game in the Premier League. I think the fans, they even pushed us today really hard."