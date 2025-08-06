The much-loved former Leeds United man faces another uncertain season.

Kalvin Phillips’ next move needs to be somewhere he can rebuild confidence in the hope of returning to his Leeds United levels, according to former midfielder Dan Gosling.

Phillips has spent another summer in limbo at Manchester City, with no place in Pep Guardiola’s plans but little in terms of opportunity to leave. The 29-year-old is reportedly keen on a return to boyhood club Leeds but it has never looked a likely deal, even less so following the arrivals of Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach.

The combative midfielder failed to make a significant impact on loan at relegated Ipswich Town last season, owing in part to continued injury issues that resulted in Achilles surgery earlier this summer. It’s his second such failed temporary move, the previous being a somewhat disastrous six-month stint at West Ham.

It’s been a difficult three years for Phillips since leaving Leeds, where he emerged as one of England’s best midfielders under Marcelo Bielsa, guiding his boyhood club to the Championship title and a ninth-placed Premier League finish. It seemed like nothing could stop the Thorp Arch academy prospect at that point and Gosling hopes he can find somewhere to rediscover that fire.

“It's been a difficult time,” the former Newcastle and Bournemouth midfielder told Sky Sports. “He’s had a couple of loans that haven't worked out, he’s still got a long time left on his contract at Manchester City. It's about trying to find the right club to get his confidence back because a couple of years ago he was named England’s best player.

“He was the first name on the teamsheet alongside Declan Rice. The last couple of years he’s had injuries, a loss of confidence. But I’d love to see Kalvin Phillips back to what he was doing at Leeds United.”

Where could Kalvin Phillips end up this summer?

It’s difficult to see where the much-loved former Leeds midfielder will go this summer, with a serious injury doing little to encourage prospective suitors. Fitness issues will already be a concern and that Achilles surgery has kept him from participating in Manchester City’s pre-season preparations, meaning he is unlikely to be fit for several weeks at least.

Wages are also likely to be an issue, given he signed a life-changing six-year contract that has only just reached its halfway point, with the pool of clubs who can match those numbers tiny and usually on the hunt for better options. Reports have suggested City could effectively pay off Phillips’ contract and waive any transfer fee in a desperate bid to move him on.

It remains to be seen where Phillips might end up but that dream return to Elland Road appears highly unlikely as things stand. Central midfield is arguably the strongest part of Farke’s squad with five genuine first-team quality players and £32m spent on Stach and Longstaff.

But many Leeds fans will have a keen eye on the future of their academy star in the hope he can rediscover that form he enjoyed under Bielsa. Only time will tell if that can happen.