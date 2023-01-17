Leeds United will meet Cardiff City once again this week as they host the Welsh outfit in their FA Cup replay. The Whites held the Bluebirds to a draw earlier this month, despite being 2-0 behind on the hour mark.

It was a match littered with drama as Jesse Marsch’s side were handed the opportunity to make it level with only ten minutes of normal time remaining when Joel Bagan channelled his inner Luis Suarez and was sent off for a handball on the line. However, Jak Alnwick saved Rodrigo’s subsequent penalty before Sonny Perkins’ last gasp equaliser saved the Spaniard’s blushes.

The two sides will now face off once again at Elland Road as they look to progress to the FA Cup fourth round. The winner will take on either Accrington Stanley or Boreham Wood, after it was confirmed that their replay would be postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Here is everything you need to know about Leeds United’s upcoming clash.

When is Leeds United vs Cardiff City?

Leeds United will host Cardiff City on Wednesday night (January 18), with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm. The match will be held at Elland Road and is expected to be a sell-out crowd.

Is Leeds United vs Cardiff City on TV?

Leeds United vs Cardiff City will be broadcast live on ITV4 tomorrow evening, with coverage starting at 7pm. The match can also be live streamed on the ITVX official website and app.

Team news

Leeds United

Jesse Marsch has confirmed that Liam Cooper is a doubt for tomorrow’s game after he picked up a knee injury in training this week. Meanwhile, Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville, Stuart Dallas and Archie Gray all remain sidelined. However, the Whites have been handed a boost with the return of Luis Sinisterra, who is available after being out of action since October.

Meanwhile, Robin Koch, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca may be left out as they all face a ban if they pick up another yellow card. A booking could leave them suspended for the weekend’s home fixture against Brentford.

Cardiff City

Cardiff City could bring Bagan back into the line-up after he served his suspension in their draw with Wigan Athletic at the weekend. The 21-year-old certainly won’t receive a warm welcome from the home supporters after his controversial display last time out.

Kion Etete could also return to the side after he was rested against the Latics following a brief spell on the sidelines. The youngster has only managed one goal since joining the Bluebirds on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, they will be without Mahlon Romeo (hamstring) and Jamilu Collins (ACL), with the latter expected to miss the entire campaign.

When is the FA Cup fourth round?