Speaking after Klich's final game, wearing a t-shirt bearing the Polish international's name, number and image, Marsch revealed to the media that he had asked his players to find their 'inner Klichy.'

While Marsch was conducting his press conference, Klich was upstairs in the offices at Elland Road signing an agreement to terminate his contract, so he could fly to America to finalise a move to MLS side DC United. It was an emotional farewell for the 32-year-old, but the length of the deal on offer in Washington and a desire to give his young family a new experience convinced him that it was the right course of action. He has since signed a contract until 2024, with an option to 2025, and been praised by new boss Wayne Rooney for his character and leadership.

"I think we've got a player who will be a very big player for us," said the former England international.

In his first interview as a DC United player, given to the club's in-house media team the midfielder was asked to address Marsch's message to his former team-mates about being more 'Klichy.'

"He meant because I like to play football, I'm not afraid, I want to grab the ball, I want to pass the ball, I want to have the ball, run around, help the team," he said.

"I'm not a Lionel Messi player, I'm not going to dribble everyone and score goals, I'm a player who makes things easier to happen for everyone. I like to link up with other players, I want to play combination football, I like possession football, I like being a good team-mate and helping the team to win games, that's all that matters."

Klich believes the fear that Marsch has publicly highlighted in his team's play was at the heart of what the American said about him, as well as his desire to keep the Pole at Elland Road. Speaking on the night Klich signed his release agreement, Marsch intimated that he still wasn't entirely certain it was the right decision to let him go, even if he was pleased Klich got his move.

EMOTIONAL EXIT - Mateusz Klich has left Leeds United to join MLS side DC United in the January transfer window. Pic: Getty

"The words he was saying, he meant being brave because we were at a point in Leeds where we were like afraid to play football a little bit," said Klich.

"He was saying you need to be brave to play football, that's why he was talking about me but then I think he didn't want me to leave as well a little bit so that's why he said it."