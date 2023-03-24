Javi Gracia is said to jet back to Spain to see his family during the international break, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay. Leeds United’s players and staff are said to be given some time off, with the manager likely to see his family for the first time since joining the club.

The Whites will enjoy a well-earned rest after picking up seven points since Gracia was brought into replace Jesse Marsch, however they will need great preparation for a trip to Arsenal after the break. The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League table and are looking for their seventh straight victory in the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is today’s latest headlines...

Stuart Dallas’ return date

Injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar has offered a disappointing update on the potential return date of Stuart Dallas. The Northern Irishman suffered a femoral fracture during a clash with Man City last April and is yet to feature for the club this season.

While Dallas has now had a total of three surgeries since picking up the injury, Phil Hay had previously claimed that he was heading in the right direction and was aiming to return before the end of the current campaign. However, Brar has told MOT Leeds News that that might not be the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “He had a rare femoral fracture (rare for footballers) and then a follow-up procedure in January as well to help clean up the area.

“I’d be surprised if he returned this season because he will return to relatively high-intensity games with Leeds looking to avoid the drop and that is a lot to ask for after missing the entire season.”

Dallas has been key for Leeds over the past few seasons and his versatility would come in very handy for Gracia for the remainder of the season. However, fans may have to prepare for an intense run-in without their experienced veteran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willy Gnonto on EURO Qualifier defeat

Wilfried Gnonto has reflected on Italy’s defeat to England in yesterday’s EURO qualifier, with the Three Lions coming out 2-1 winners thanks to Declan Rice and Harry Kane. The Leeds United youngster was brought onto replace Lorenzo Pellegrini with 20 minutes to go, however he was unable to help claw back a win for his country.

Speaking to Rai Sport after the match, Gnonto said: “For sure it was a difficult match, they have quality players. The first half was underwhelming but in the second half we showed that we are up to it.

“I expected this kind of match, they are one of the best national teams in the world but so are we. With a bit of luck it would have been different. Playing in England? I think I’ve shown I’m a good player, I made that choice and I hope to continue to do well. Sunday we go to win, we’ll just have to play like we played in the second half.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad