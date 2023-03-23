News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
33 minutes ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
2 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
2 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
5 hours ago Trust Gangata murder accused appear in court over fatal stabbing
5 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices

Where Leeds United sit in Premier League table based on last 10 games compared to West Ham, Everton & Crystal Palace - gallery

Where Leeds United would finish in the Premier League if it was based on last 10 matches

Molly Burke
By Molly Burke
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:13 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:00 GMT

After what has been a rollercoaster of a season for Leeds United, they look to finally be on the up following Javi Gracia’s arrival. The Premier League is entering the crucial stages of the campaign as up to nine clubs are battling to avoid relegation.

Leeds United currently sit in 14th place in the league table, however they are only two points from the relegation zone in a tightly-packed bottom half. The Whites have picked up two wins and a draw in their last four games, however they have only picked up nine points in their last ten matches, so is there upturn in form too little too late?

We take a look at where United sit in the Premier League form table over the last 10 matches...

W7 D1 L2 GD13

1. Man City - 22 pts

W7 D1 L2 GD13

Photo Sales
W6 D1 L2 GD12

2. Arsenal - 22 pts

W6 D1 L2 GD12

Photo Sales
W5 D4 L1 GD9

3. Brentford - 19 pts

W5 D4 L1 GD9

Photo Sales
W5 D3 L2 GD9

4. Brighton - 18 pts

W5 D3 L2 GD9

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Premier League