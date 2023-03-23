Leeds United are without some of their current internationals this week but Javi Gracia has had the remaining players out on the pitches at Thorp Arch in preparation for Arsenal away.

The Whites travel to the Emirates in the first game back after the international break and Gracia will be hoping and praying that the likes of Willy Gnonto, Illan Meslier, Max Wober and Weston McKennie return unscathed from their national team duties. Gnonto, so often a bright spark for the Leeds attack this season, Meslier and Wober’s importance to Gracia’s plans is obvious given the roles they have played of late, but McKennie’s health and wellbeing is of particular concern given the injury absences of Tyler Adams and Adam Forshaw for Wolves.

Adams’ hamstring problem was being considered by a specialist according to Gracia prior to the trip to Molineux and if he is unable to return in time to face the Gunners then McKennie will be expected to join forces with Marc Roca again in the middle of the park. Beyond the American lies Under 21s prospects Darko Gyabi and Archie Gray.

But as long as the internationals return without any extra baggage in the form of fresh injury concerns, Gracia will have a strong squad to choose from when he goes to the Emirates and might even face a difficult selection or two when it comes to the substitutes’ bench. The head coach used his replacements well against Wolves and has highlighted the importance of every player and their minutes on the pitch, citing Crysencio Summerville’s impressive and vital Molineux cameo as evidence.

Here’s what looks like his strongest XI and bench, as things stand.

Decision maker BIG DECISIONS - If Javi Gracia gets his Leeds United internationals back in one piece he will face some big decisions for the matchday squad against Arsenal on April 1.

Illan Meslier The youngster, away with France Under 21s, remains Leeds United's undisputed number one. Against Wolves his decision-making for the first goal came under scrutiny but he again made a number of huge stops.

Luke Ayling Endured a difficult first half at Wolves and a torrid afternoon against Brighton but should still retain his place given his general form in recent weeks. His leadership, particularly with Liam Cooper not in the team at present, is vital.

Junior Firpo Although Adama Traore gave him some grief, Firpo has had his best ever run of form and availability as a Leeds player. His Instragram this week showed him pinging a beauty of an effort past Joel Robles. Confidence is high for the left-back.