Leeds United's strongest XI and squad gallery for Arsenal if international nightmare is avoided
Leeds United are without some of their current internationals this week but Javi Gracia has had the remaining players out on the pitches at Thorp Arch in preparation for Arsenal away.
The Whites travel to the Emirates in the first game back after the international break and Gracia will be hoping and praying that the likes of Willy Gnonto, Illan Meslier, Max Wober and Weston McKennie return unscathed from their national team duties. Gnonto, so often a bright spark for the Leeds attack this season, Meslier and Wober’s importance to Gracia’s plans is obvious given the roles they have played of late, but McKennie’s health and wellbeing is of particular concern given the injury absences of Tyler Adams and Adam Forshaw for Wolves.
Adams’ hamstring problem was being considered by a specialist according to Gracia prior to the trip to Molineux and if he is unable to return in time to face the Gunners then McKennie will be expected to join forces with Marc Roca again in the middle of the park. Beyond the American lies Under 21s prospects Darko Gyabi and Archie Gray.
But as long as the internationals return without any extra baggage in the form of fresh injury concerns, Gracia will have a strong squad to choose from when he goes to the Emirates and might even face a difficult selection or two when it comes to the substitutes’ bench. The head coach used his replacements well against Wolves and has highlighted the importance of every player and their minutes on the pitch, citing Crysencio Summerville’s impressive and vital Molineux cameo as evidence.
Here’s what looks like his strongest XI and bench, as things stand.