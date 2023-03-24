News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United favourites Willy Gnonto and Kalvin Phillips share joke after Italy vs England

Former Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and current Whites forward Willy Gnonto shared a brief embrace at the final whistle following England’s 2-1 win over Italy in Naples

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 24th Mar 2023, 06:55 GMT- 1 min read

Gnonto appeared from the substitutes’ bench during the second half, making a good impression in his 20-minute cameo as England managed to hold on for a win in their opening Euro 2024 qualification match.

Harry Kane surpassed Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record on the night, whilst Manchester City’s Leeds-born midfielder Kalvin Phillips completed 90 minutes for the Three Lions.

At full-time, Phillips was photographed seeking out 19-year-old Leeds attacker Gnonto as the pair embraced and shared a smile. It is unclear what was discussed between the two, however their mutual affection for Leeds United is likely to have been high on the agenda.

"I expected this kind of match,” Gnonto told Rai Sport at the end of the game. “They are one of the best national teams in the world but so are we. With a bit of luck it would have been different,” he added.

In September 2020, Stuart Dallas was asked by current Man City forward and self-professed Leeds fan Erling Haaland whether he could swap shirts following Norway’s 5-1 Nations League win over Northern Ireland. The Leeds man later revealed Haaland had whispered ‘Marching On Together’ during the pair’s encounter.

NAPLES, ITALY - MARCH 23: Wilfried Gnonto of Italy reacts with players of England at the end of the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between Italy and England at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on March 23, 2023 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images )
