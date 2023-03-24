The Leeds man was confirmed by head coach Simon Rusk as England Under-19s skipper following the Young Lions’ 1-0 victory over Hungary in the final stage of European Championships qualifying on Wednesday night. Gyabi has taken on a leadership role within the team, Rusk says, who are looking to emulate the success of last year’s victorious Under-19 group at this summer’s tournament in Malta.

Holders England face Iceland and Turkey in their next two games this month, knowing they must finish top of their Elite Round qualification group to secure a place at the European Championships in July.

"I think it's always a proud moment to captain England,” 19-year-old Gyabi told the YEP. “When you grow up and you watch players bringing the team out, seeing your family, I think it’s always massive, but yeah it's good, really good.”

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 22: Darko Gyabi of Leeds United takes a selfie with the supporters during the Pre-Season friendly match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

Gyabi has been instrumental in Leeds Under-21s’ season with the team currently on course to lift the Premier League 2 Division 2 title, barring any slip-ups in their final three fixtures of the campaign, after the international break.

An adept ball-carrier and distributor from the base of midfield, Gyabi can operate as a No. 6 or No. 8 and is a valuable asset to Rusk’s squad.

The ex-Manchester City teen feels he has developed since the last Under-19s camp back in September, largely through his experiences with the first-team at Elland Road.

Gyabi made his senior debut away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup, appeared briefly in the Premier League against his former employers and started against Cardiff City in the FA Cup Third Round, in addition to training with the senior group at Thorp Arch most days.

"I feel like when you're around first-team players for so long they don't have to tell you things but if you watch what they're doing, you pick up the little things, not just on the pitch, but gym work, how they speak, how they get around, how they're moving, how they're interacting with other young players.

"I think there's always a platform to learn and improve because they've done it for so long and you only want to learn. When you're young in that environment, it's all about learning and adding and improving. Definitely, I think I'm learning more,” Gyabi said.

Despite restricted influence on first-team matters this season due to his ongoing recovery from a femoral fracture, Gyabi credits experienced utility player Stuart Dallas, as well as club captain Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling, with assisting him in his development.

"That's one thing I'll say about Leeds: the first-team players are all welcoming,” the teenager said. “When I first moved there, they were all so welcoming and obviously the older players like Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, they've been really helpful in terms of speaking to me.

"Maybe when I get frustrated by something in training they'll tell you to keep going and keep working. One thing they tell me is just to be ready because you never know when your chance will be there, and that's the most important thing for me; they're always encouraging and helpful and that makes it very easy for me to be around them.”

Gyabi’s midfield partner Charlie Webster scored England’s only goal in their 1-0 win over Hungary’s Under-19s at the Bescot Stadium on Wednesday night and the Leeds man is expected to continue at the heart of the side for Saturday’s encounter with Iceland, as well as next Tuesday’s final qualifier against Turkey.

