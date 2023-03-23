Leeds United defender reportedly receives private coaching and visit from former Marsch assistant
Leeds United defender Max Wober has reportedly enlisted the help of former assistant and Whites coaching consultant Frankie Schiemer
Following Jesse Marsch’s Elland Road departure earlier this season, several members of the American’s backroom team departed alongside him. Rene Maric, Pierre Barrieu and Cameron Toshack all ended their employment with Leeds United in early February having taken up various roles in Marsch’s staff.
It has since been revealed that coaching consultant Frankie Schiemer, who assisted Marsch in his duties at Thorp Arch last season, also ended his formal association with Leeds after the head coach’s sacking. Schiemer left in an official capacity last summer after Premier League survival had been secured but returned on occasion throughout the 2022/23 campaign to offer Marsch assistance in a consultancy role.
Speaking to Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung at the national team camp in Windischgarsten, Schiemer has revealed he remains in contact with Leeds defender Max Wober, providing bespoke coaching and analysis to the 25-year-old Austrian international.
Often footballers choose to employ private coaches with a variety of specialties in order to improve whilst away from more structured sessions on the training pitch. Wober’s extra-curricular undertaking alongside Schiemer could, however, explain his swift acclimation to English football.
Schiemer is reported to have visited Wober and his Austria teammates as a guest of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) ahead of fixtures versus Azerbaijan and Estonia this month.