Leeds United return to action against Arsenal on April 1 as the Whites have a two-week break between fixtures due to the international break.

A number of Leeds players are representing their countries at youth and senior level, with Leeds United pair Sonny Perkins and Darko Gyabi helping England’s Under-19s to a 1-0 win over Hungary in UEFA Under-19 European Championships qualifying on Wednesday evening.

Willy Gnonto is on duty with Italy while Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson are part of the USMNT squad for their international fixtures. Defensive trio Max Wober, Liam Cooper and Rasmus Kristensen have been called up by Austria, Scotland and Denmark respectively.

‘Impossible’ to keep Bogusz

Mateusz Bogusz’s proposed move to Los Angeles FC has come as a result of the player seeking a move away from Ibiza, per reports in Spain. Bogusz joined Leeds on a two-and-a-half year deal in January 2019 but he made just a handful of appearances for the senior side. He signed a new three-year deal in the summer of 2020.

He moved to Spanish Segunda División side Logroñés on loan in October 2020 and has spent the past two campaigns on loan in Ibiza.

However, according to Deportes Cope Baleares, he sought a move away from Ibiaz during January before being denied by the Spanish club. With the MLS market still open, he is set to make the move to LAFC with Leeds reportedly welcoming the transfer.

Leeds joined by Arsenal in race for Barca star

Leeds United target Ilias Akhomach is also being monitored by Arsenal. SPORT report Sevilla, Milan and the Gunners remain behind Leeds in the race for the player.

Arsenal’s interest has only emerged recently, with the 18-year-old not planning on renewing his deal at Barcelona with the La Liga giants keen to keep him.