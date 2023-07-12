There's no tastier clash to begin preparation for the upcoming season than long-standing rivals Manchester United, who themselves are looking to find form ahead of next season's Premier League campaign.

It's also the first time Leeds United will play in the new 2023/24 kit, giving fans the chance to see the new strip in action.

Farke was appointed as Leeds United manager last week, arriving after being sacked by Borussia Mönchengladbach this summer.

Upon taking the role, the former Norwich boss said: “I’d like to thank everyone for the really warm welcome, I’m really grateful at this moment, to work for this amazing club.

“I feel humble at this time, I know the responsibility to fulfil all the expectations and I want to repay the trust shown.

“The most important thing is to create a togetherness and unity within this club again and from today onwards, I will work on it with my staff and players, and I trust our supporters will be there when we need them. I can’t wait for the first game of the season.”

Farke faced Manchester United three times as Norwich City manager, twice in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup, and lost all three matches with an aggregate score of 9-2. He'll be hoping to remedy that and start his tenure at the Yorkshire club strongly.

It’s a tough first test for Daniel Farke at Leeds United (Image: Getty Images)

When and where is Leeds United v Manchester United?

Leeds United will play Manchester United at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway.

The match takes place on Wednesday, July 12 and will kick off at 4 pm BST.

It's the first time Leeds have played a game in Norway in eight years, since facing Hoffenheim in Lillestrom in 2015.

Daniel Farke to select first Leeds United starting XI

Leeds United fans perhaps shouldn't get their hopes up of seeing a full-strength Daniel Farke side in action quite yet.

Stuart Dallas, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra are all reported to not be match-fit yet and Marc Roca and Junior Firpo could also be set to miss out.

International stars such as Rodrigo, Dan James, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Illan Meslier are also doubts to feature after their delayed break.

Farke could select a young side and use the chance to explore all the options available to him ahead of the upcoming Championship season.

How to watch Leeds United v Manchester United online?

LUTV is providing full coverage of the fixture between Leeds United and Manchester United in Norway.

Supporters will have to buy a 'match pass' to follow the action live with these available at £7.99 .

On their website, LUFC said: “Please note, existing LUTV subscriptions do not cover any pre-season games and no audio-only commentary will be available. The only way to watch these games on LUTV is by purchasing a match pass through the website.”

