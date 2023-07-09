Leeds United travel to Oslo this week to face bitter rivals Manchester United as Daniel Farke examines his options and forms opinions on who he will utilise this season.

The Whites will take on the Red Devils on Wednesday at Ullevaal Stadion in the first pre-season friendly of the summer. The first tranche of Leeds players returned for testing and training last Monday and that group is expected to provide the bulk of Farke’s starters in the mid-week game. A second batch of arrivals, including some of those who tasted international action this summer, are due back on Monday July 9 for their own medical tests, bleep tests and initial fitness training work. The YEP understands, however, that the likes of Max Wober and Daniel James could find themselves on the plane to Oslo with Farke asking for seats on the plane to be kept open as decisions are taken on who goes and who stays back to work on their conditioning.

Luis Sinisterra has returned to full training but is still in the early days and may not be risked, while both Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison are expected to get involved much later in the pre-season programme as they continue to work their way back from injuries.

The game against Manchester United will be a chance for the younger element of Farke’s squad to stake a claim, particularly as Leeds are yet to move in the transfer window for incoming business. Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Brenden Aaronson have all secured loan moves away from the club for the upcoming season and further departures are expected. Both Marc Roca and Junior Firpo are also likely to leave and having missed some of the first week’s full training sessions through niggles they are unlikely to make appearances against Manchester United.

Question marks remain over the future of others in the squad, including last season’s top goalscorer Rodrigo who has already had expressions of interest from abroad. The Spaniard was initially scheduled to return on July 9, alongside Rasmus Kristensen, but it is not yet known if the plan is for both men to join up with Farke for the first friendly of his managerial tenure.

Other fringe players, such as Ian Poveda and some of those who were out on loan last season, returned last week and have been involved with first team training as they attempt to impress the new manager and secure a place in his plans.

1 . Kris Klaesson The Norwegian goalkeeper is due to return to Leeds on Monday after his summer Under 21 Euros involvement. He will form a likely goalkeeping tandem with Van den Heuvel for the first pre-season friendly. Pic: Albert Perez/Getty Photo: Albert Perez Photo Sales

2 . Dani van den Heuvel The Dutch youngster was the most senior goalkeeper at the club for the first week of pre-season and until Klaesson's Monday return was confirmed he looked set for a start against Manchester United. He may still see some game time. Pic: Alex Livesey/Getty Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3 . Cody Drameh The youngster returned for pre-season last week and though his game time in recent seasons came on loan, he's evidently open to the idea of remaining at Leeds but it will depend very much on the pathway. Could easily start against Man Utd, with Ayling possibly at centre-back. Pic: Jan Kruger/Getty Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

4 . Luke Ayling Luke Ayling, as it stands, will battle it out with Cody Drameh and Rasmus Kristensen for the right-back slot, but the latter has interest from Roma. There's a chance Ayling plays centre-back against Man Utd with Koch and Llorente gone. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales