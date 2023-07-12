The 2023/24 EFL Championship season is fast approaching with the action set to kick off in under a month when competitive football returns.

Leeds United will begin at home to Cardiff City on August 6 and Whites supporters are getting anxious to see the club star making some moves in the transfer market. Reports this morning confirm that two new signings are expected to be announced today but they will be for the club’s youth teams rather than the first teams.

Elsewhere, a Coventry City midfielder who the Yorkshire club had been linked with is now thought to be a target for Premier League side Burnley. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Wednesday, July 13:

Leeds United ‘close’ to finalising two signings

Per a report from Football Insider this morning, Leeds United will confirm the signing of Aberdeen’s Lewis Pirie and Hamilton Accies’ Josh McDonald in the coming hours. The Scottish teenagers will join up with the Whites youth set up.

Pirie, a 16-year old striker, will arrive for a fee of £200,000 with both players having completed their medicals and the final stages of their respective deals being described as a ‘formality’. The two players have been linked with the Yorkshire club for several weeks now with deals for both seemingly haven been agreed for a while.

Burnley ‘plan raid’ for Coventry City star

Leeds United could be set to miss out on not one but two Coventry City stars this transfer window. The Whites had been linked with striker Viktor Gyokeres, along with several Premier League clubs, but the Daily Mail are writing that the 25-year old is set to complete a £20 million move to Sporting CP.

