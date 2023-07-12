Gnonto’s absence is unrelated to links originating in Italy this week which have suggested he will join Everton in a £22 million transfer.

The YEP understands Leeds are yet to receive a bid from Everton but their resolve to keep Gnonto will be tested this summer, whether by the Toffees or another top flight club in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his participation with Italy’s senior side during their UEFA Nations League fixtures last month and involvement at the Under-21 Euros, Gnonto has been granted additional leave by Leeds in order to rest and recuperate ahead of pre-season testing and training.

The majority of Leeds’ squad, predominantly made up of non-internationals, returned for pre-season on Monday, July 3, while a second tranche of players reported back on Monday, July 10, including Max Wober, Daniel James and Rasmus Kristensen.

Gnonto, along with Crysencio Summerville, Charlie Cresswell, Illan Meslier and Rodrigo Moreno are among those yet to return, having represented their countries over the summer break.

Reports in Italy this week claimed Gnonto was the subject of a £22 million offer from Everton, however sources with knowledge of the Merseyside club’s financial situation suggest an upfront payment for the Leeds winger is out of the question given the Toffees’ struggles with Financial Fair Play (FFP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds anticipate approaches for the teenage winger but with no release clause in his existing deal which runs until 2027, the club are in a position to drive a hard bargain with interested parties. Leeds could feasibly insist on a sizeable cash payment to secure his services, as opposed to a transfer which is paid in instalments or a loan with an option-to-buy.

Despite the claims from Gnonto’s homeland, there is scepticism that the Italy international would even be interested in a move to Goodison Park, where there is a realistic prospect of another relegation battle given the collective quality of the Premier League and Everton’s reported inability to spend this summer.

Sean Dyche’s side have most recently been linked with a free transfer for Ashley Young following the 38-year-old’s departure from Aston Villa, and recently extended Seamus Coleman’s contract by a year.

Gnonto is likely to attract interest from Italy’s top flight, however financing a move may prove a stumbling block for Serie A clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad