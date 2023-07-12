Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Star Leeds United performer reportedly leaving Whites for foreign side with 'medical ongoing'

One of Leeds United’s star men is reportedly leaving the Whites to sign for a Qatar side with a “medical ongoing”.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 09:56 BST

Spanish international forward Rodrigo was United’s top scorer with 13 goals during last season’s Premier League relegation campaign but the 32-year-old is now set to join Qatar outfit Al Rayyan according to a report.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims the move is already a “done deal” and that a medical is ongoing for the striker who is reportedly “waiting to complete documents and get the deal signed later today.”

Rodrigo joined Leeds for what was then record fee of £27m from Valencia in August 2020.

REPORTED EXIT: Of Leeds United star Rodrigo. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.REPORTED EXIT: Of Leeds United star Rodrigo. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.
Related topics:QatarPremier League