Star Leeds United performer reportedly leaving Whites for foreign side with 'medical ongoing'
One of Leeds United’s star men is reportedly leaving the Whites to sign for a Qatar side with a “medical ongoing”.
Spanish international forward Rodrigo was United’s top scorer with 13 goals during last season’s Premier League relegation campaign but the 32-year-old is now set to join Qatar outfit Al Rayyan according to a report.
Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims the move is already a “done deal” and that a medical is ongoing for the striker who is reportedly “waiting to complete documents and get the deal signed later today.”
Rodrigo joined Leeds for what was then record fee of £27m from Valencia in August 2020.