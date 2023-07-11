Teenage Buchan left Elland Road over the summer having made a solitary Under-21 appearance for Leeds last term.

The midfielder scored four times in 35 appearances at U18 Premier League level, whilst also making five run-outs in the FA Youth Cup.

Formerly of Bingley Juniors, 18-year-old Buchan makes the move to South Yorkshire with the Owls and was included in newly-appointed coach Xisco Munoz’s matchday squad for Wednesday’s pre-season draw against York City.

WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Ed Leach of AFC Wimbledon goes past Jay Buchan of Leeds Utd during the FA Youth Cup fourth round match between AFC Wimbledon and Leeds United at The Cherry Red Records Stadium on February 01, 2023 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“It’s a pleasure to sign my first contract and I just want to work hard.

"I play anywhere in the midfield, I’m up and down and want to create chances and stop goals as well. I was around the first team on the weekend which was great and it’s a big drive,” Buchan told Wednesday’s club website.

The teenager will initially join up with his new club’s Under-21 side for the 2022/23 campaign.

“I just want to get my head down for the U21s and hopefully push towards the first team,” he added.