Released Leeds United midfielder joins Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday on free transfer
Teenage Buchan left Elland Road over the summer having made a solitary Under-21 appearance for Leeds last term.
The midfielder scored four times in 35 appearances at U18 Premier League level, whilst also making five run-outs in the FA Youth Cup.
Formerly of Bingley Juniors, 18-year-old Buchan makes the move to South Yorkshire with the Owls and was included in newly-appointed coach Xisco Munoz’s matchday squad for Wednesday’s pre-season draw against York City.
“It’s a pleasure to sign my first contract and I just want to work hard.
"I play anywhere in the midfield, I’m up and down and want to create chances and stop goals as well. I was around the first team on the weekend which was great and it’s a big drive,” Buchan told Wednesday’s club website.
The teenager will initially join up with his new club’s Under-21 side for the 2022/23 campaign.
“I just want to get my head down for the U21s and hopefully push towards the first team,” he added.
Daniel Farke’s Leeds welcome Munoz’s Owls to Elland Road on September 2 in what will be United’s fifth league game of the new season.