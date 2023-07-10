Leeds supporters, players and staff are still getting acquainted with new manager Farke following his July 4 announcement as the German enters his second week in the job.

The 46-year-old arrives with Championship-winning pedigree and has been largely well-received by supporters at Elland Road. Farke has so far spoken with the press on one occasion but is expected to hold court once again following the team’s opening friendly of the summer this Wednesday in Norway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oslo’s Ullevaal Stadion will play host to the Whites’ encounter with Manchester United on July 12 and should provide a window into the German’s thinking as to the preferred style he is likely to adopt.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Teemu Pukki of Norwich City shake hands with Daniel Farke, Manager of Norwich City following their sides victory in the Premier League match between Norwich City and Newcastle United at Carrow Road on August 17, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Pictures of Farke’s first few days in charge emerged last week and showed the German in a jovial mood whilst coaching the players on the training pitch. His relationship with the squad is likely to play a key role in how successful Leeds’ 2023/24 campaign proves to be, owing to accounts from Norwich players during his time at Carrow Road.

Finnish striker Pukki has respect for Farke, having led the Canaries to the Championship title on two separate occasions, and credits him with coaching the side for which he enjoyed the most fruitful goalscoring period of his career, netting 70 times under the German.

"I have enjoyed my five years here so much. I've played the best football here in my career and we have made memories and friends for life. From the first day coming to this club, whoever is working at the club has been a great person,” Pukki told BBC Radio Norfolk recently, as quoted by the Eastern Daily Press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Huge credit to him,” Pukki added, specifically referencing Farke. “He is an amazing manager and it really worked for us. I enjoyed working under him and it was a great team and staff. It was a great team to be a part of.”

In addition to his more recent interview, Pukki has previously spoken about working under Farke, telling ex-Norwich striker Chris Sutton in 2019 of his experiences with the new Leeds manager.

"Daniel Farke is so good, a man-manager - he is calm but he can shout if he thinks I'm not working,” Pukki told the Daily Mail. “He knows me perfectly, how I am. He believes in me and I'm developing under him.”

Farke’s managerial style appears to blend tactical insight, man-management and a deep trust between staff members. The German is keen to discuss complex concepts but recognises the importance of engaging with members of his squad on a personal level, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every period is difficult in terms of man management. When you are so close to a special achievement then leadership is even more important,” Farke said in 2019, en route to the Championship title.

“One topic is the leadership, but the second, for me, is the players accept this leadership and go exactly in the direction we try to help them. For that, I don’t want to praise myself. The players totally bought into all my ideas and leadership,” he added.