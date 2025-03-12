The Leeds United captain has missed three Championship games since picking up a fresh knee injury.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan Ampadu is itching to get back on the pitch but a second spell out injured is forcing him to fulfil a captain’s responsibility in different ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ampadu missed 11 Championship games with a knee injury earlier in the season and a ‘complicated’ cartilage issue in his other knee has added three more league matches to that tally so far, with more to come. The 24-year-old’s midfield bite has certainly been missed in recent weeks but despite the frustration of watching from the sidelines, the captain can still help his teammates through a high-pressure spell.

Ampadu injury latest

“Yeah I'm doing okay,” Ampadu told BBC Sport. “I'm injured at the minute so it's one of those where I'm in rehab so we see how it goes. Obviously anyone who is injured wants to be back as quick as they can to influence the team.

“Anyone who is injured is frustrated. We’re all footballers because we love being out there and we love being able to play. So when unfortunately you don’t have that chance, you’re going to be frustrated, but hopefully I can have an influence on the team in a different way, maybe see from an outside perspective and talk people through things if they need it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One can only imagine how Sunday’s trip to Portsmouth might have panned out with Ampadu in the middle of the park, with a lacklustre Leeds side losing their first league game since November at Fratton Park. Farke’s side have only lost four Championship matches all season, with their captain absent for three of them.

Leeds’ run-in confidence

Leeds have 10 games left, starting with the visit of Millwall to Elland Road this evening, and Ampadu will be desperate to get back on the pitch for some of them. Farke somewhat vaguely pencilled in a possible return at ‘some point on the other side of the March international break’ a fortnight ago, but the games come thick and fast from then onwards.

The pressure of a three-team promotion race will undoubtedly set the nerves jangling and draws for Sheffield United and Burnley on Tuesday are evidence, with last season’s top-two battle a rollercoaster of dropped points all round. But Ampadu and his teammates know the score and confidence is high going into the home straight.

“We’ve had moments this season where we’ve been disappointed with a few of our performances,” the Whites captain added. “Maybe not the results but a few of our performances we feel we could have pushed on more and given a better account of ourselves.

“But one thing about this team is we’re full of confidence, no matter who plays or who steps on the pitch for however long. There’s full belief within the team in what we can do.”