Leeds United book place in semi-final of new cup competition as last team of their kind secure impressive win
The young Whites were without the likes of centre-forward Harry Gray or recent first-team debutants Sam Chambers and James Debayo but managed to overcome the non-league side at the EBB Stadium.
Goals from Rhys Chadwick (2) and Ollie Pickles helped Leeds come from behind to set up a tie against one of Altrincham, Braintree Town or Sutton United in the final four.
Leeds are the final Under-21 outfit left in the competition, which saw 16 Premier League 2 teams enter at the group stage. United finished second in Group C before being drawn against Aldershot in the quarter-final.
Altrincham saw off Group C winners Newcastle U21, Sutton defeated Manchester United's youngsters and Braintree beat Brighton and Hove Albion U21.
A draw will take place in due course to decide Leeds' semi-final opponent.
“It was a very good game, I thought the boys battled well, against a senior side, it shows that we can do it at this level and against senior players,” goalscorer Chadwick said at full-time.
“Against National League teams, it brings more physicality out of you, brings more, like, street mentality. And, yeah, I think we're dealing with it very well.”
Leeds XI: Mahady (GK), Lane (Vincent 58’), Ferguson, Monteiro, Lopata-White, Moore, McDonald (Morris 90’), McFadden, Douglas, Chadwick (C), Pickles (Nfonkeu 81’).
