Leeds United’s Championship promotion rivals Burnley will be without CJ Egan-Riley for three matches during their end-of-season run-in if a red card appeal is unsuccessful.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets saw red on Tuesday night as central defender Egan-Riley was shown a straight red card for kicking out at West Bromwich Albion youngster Will Lankshear after the final whistle.

Referee Gavin Ward was informed of the infraction by his assistant and brandished the red card, which led to a fracas on the field and saw head coach Scott Parker also sent off for the vociferous nature of his protests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Egan-Riley’s red card is expected to be subject to an appeal by Burnley who will hope they are successful and have the 22-year-old available for the run-in.

Why Burnley will be praying for CJ Egan-Riley let-off

The ex-Manchester City youngster was a mainstay throughout the Clarets’ recent 12-game run without conceding a goal, playing every minute at the heart of Parker’s defence during that particular run. He has made 32 league appearances in total this season and of the last four games Egan-Riley has sat out, Burnley have drawn three and lost one over the course of 90 minutes, highlighting his importance to Parker’s group.

The Lancashire club have still conceded just 11 league goals all season and will seek to maintain their division-best defensive record without Egan-Riley, should his suspension be upheld.

Timing of the ban is less than convenient given there are only nine games of the season remaining. It is something Leeds seek to avoid this evening when they host Millwall as Jayden Bogle faces a 90-minute spell in which he must avoid picking up a yellow card or be sidelined for two matches after accruing 10 yellows over the course of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, Egan-Riley will miss the visit to Swansea City this weekend, Bristol City (h) after the international break and Coventry City (a).