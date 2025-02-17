Leeds United scored twice late on through Pascal Struijk to turn a potential defeat into an important victory in their bid to win automatic promotion.

Second-half substitute Struijk nodded in two Joe Rothwell crosses to break the hearts of a plucky, disruptive Black Cats outfit who had taken the lead during the opening 45 minutes through Wilson Isidor.

Leeds go back to the top of the Championship ahead of next Monday’s encounter with second-place Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Here are the ratings.

1 . Illan Meslier - 8/10 Some smart stops and his kicking was fine throughout.

2 . Jayden Bogle - 8/10 The right flank held promise for Leeds for much of the night. Showed his engine once again and some smart footwork. Lots of physicality.

3 . Ethan Ampadu - 6/10 Defending for the Sunderland goal was poor and wasn't always pinpoint with his longer passing. Kept Leeds high up the pitch to pile the pressure on.

4 . Joe Rodon - 9/10 Played some lovely forward passes, ran it when he could and defended well throughout.

5 . Junior Firpo - 7/10 Ran out of steam towards the end but put a huge amount into his performance going both ways.