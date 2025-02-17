Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Sunderland as Whites return to top with 9s for impact subs and one 5

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 17th Feb 2025, 22:33 BST

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth gives his thoughts on the Leeds United players’ performances from their dramatic, late win over Sunderland at Elland Road.

Leeds United scored twice late on through Pascal Struijk to turn a potential defeat into an important victory in their bid to win automatic promotion.

Second-half substitute Struijk nodded in two Joe Rothwell crosses to break the hearts of a plucky, disruptive Black Cats outfit who had taken the lead during the opening 45 minutes through Wilson Isidor.

Leeds go back to the top of the Championship ahead of next Monday’s encounter with second-place Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Here are the ratings.

Some smart stops and his kicking was fine throughout.

1. Illan Meslier - 8/10

Some smart stops and his kicking was fine throughout. | Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Photo Sales
The right flank held promise for Leeds for much of the night. Showed his engine once again and some smart footwork. Lots of physicality.

2. Jayden Bogle - 8/10

The right flank held promise for Leeds for much of the night. Showed his engine once again and some smart footwork. Lots of physicality. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Defending for the Sunderland goal was poor and wasn't always pinpoint with his longer passing. Kept Leeds high up the pitch to pile the pressure on.

3. Ethan Ampadu - 6/10

Defending for the Sunderland goal was poor and wasn't always pinpoint with his longer passing. Kept Leeds high up the pitch to pile the pressure on. | Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Played some lovely forward passes, ran it when he could and defended well throughout.

4. Joe Rodon - 9/10

Played some lovely forward passes, ran it when he could and defended well throughout. | Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Ran out of steam towards the end but put a huge amount into his performance going both ways.

5. Junior Firpo - 7/10

Ran out of steam towards the end but put a huge amount into his performance going both ways. | Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Some examples of his superb ability to keep the ball under pressure. Couldn't unlock an organised defence. Stayed disciplined on a yellow card.

6. Ao Tanaka - 7/10

Some examples of his superb ability to keep the ball under pressure. Couldn't unlock an organised defence. Stayed disciplined on a yellow card. | Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsSunderlandPascal StruijkChampionshipLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice