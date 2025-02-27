Leeds United make Ethan Ampadu injury treatment decision after second knee problem

Leeds United have decided not to send Ethan Ampadu for surgery after medical consultations this week.

Ampadu sat out Monday night's visit to Bramall Lane after picking up the knee problem in training, but he travelled with the team and was seen running down the touchline to celebrate Ao Tanaka's 89th minute goal in the 3-1 win.

This is the Welsh international's second serious knee injury of the season, although this is the other knee. The first one, sustained in a September win over Coventry City, did not require surgery but kept him out of the squad for 11 Championship games.

Leeds have again opted to take the conservative option with this knee issue and Daniel Farke hopes to have the club captain back in training after the March international break.

"Like I mentioned, sadly a knee injury," said the German. "He's got a cartilage injury. Bit complicated situation. A surgery would have meant he was out for the season because if you do a surgery it would be a few months. We have, after more consultations, decided to try the conservative route. There's a good chance if rehab works properly it will be successfull but it still means he'll be out for four to six weeks. We won't see him back in team training before the international break. Fingers crossed we'll at least have him available for the run in. There's still a chance he will still need the surgery. Fingers crossed, 50:50 chance to have him back for the run in."

Farke says Ampadu's next couple of weeks will involve therapy rather than running but the midfielder has been buoyed by the prospect of potentially playing again this season rather than having it ended by surgery.

"It's rehab work, the next two weeks he won't be able to do running stuff," said Farke. "So to rest him but also to do therapies and treatment and injections. Then hopefully it settles and we have him back at some point on the other side of the March international break. After we heard there is a chance he can be involved he's much more upbeat and optimistic and wants to try everything to be back as quick as possible."

Farke is also without centre-back Max Wober but he has Josuha Guilavogui and James Debayo in reserve for centre-back, while Ilia Gruev has played a central defensive role for Bulgaria and the manager considers Sam Byram among the options too.

"Unlucky that Max Wober is out, he's had a tough season," said Farke. "Hopefully he will be back after the international break, he deserves a bit of luck. On the centre-back positon we have a few options and on the holding midfielder position. Of course I would prefer to have my captain available. If he plays he's always unbelievably important for the balance but we will find some other solutions."