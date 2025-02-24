Details revealed as Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu is surprise absentee for Sheffield United clash
Leeds United have lost captain Ethan Ampadu to another knee injury ahead of the table-top clash with Sheffield United.
The midfielder, who has been filling in at centre-back while Pascal Struijk works his way back to fitness, arrived at Bramall Lane along with the squad but will play no part in the action.
The YEP understands that Ampadu, who missed around 10 weeks of the season with a previous knee injury, is to be assessed by the club's medical team over the next few days after picking up the injury in training.
Boss Daniel Farke is expected to be able to deliver an update on the health of his captain on Thursday as he previews the Elland Road game against West Bromwich Albion.
Ampadu's place in the back four has been taken by a fit-again Struijk to face Sheffield United, while Farke has gone with a midfield pairing of Ilia Gruev and Ao Tanaka.
Leeds' other injury doubt for the Blades clash, Manor Solomon, is fit enough to take his place in the starting line-up.
