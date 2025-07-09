How FC25 rates Leeds United's Illan Meslier vs Lucas Perri and other linked keepers

Leeds United have been linked with Newcastle United, Chelsea, Torino and Lyon goalkeepers during the summer transfer window.

Leeds United have already enjoyed a productive summer transfer as Daniel Farke looks to boost his squad ahead of the big return to the Premier League.

Lille and Sweden defender Gabriel Gudmundsson became the Whites fourth signing of the summer when he officially completed a £10 million move to Elland Road on Tuesday afternoon. He follows in the footsteps of Udinese centre-back Jaka Bijol and Wolfsburg duo Lukas Nmecha and Sebastiaan Bornauw in joining Leeds and further new faces are expected as the Whites continue to push on in their attempts to land Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Leeds also have their eye on a goalkeeper as speculation over Illan Meslier’s future at Elland Road continues. The Whites have been linked with several stoppers throughout the course of the summer as they look to bring in a new number one before the summer transfer window comes to a close in early September.

We thought we would compare the current Whites keepers and the stoppers that have been linked with a move to Leeds in recent weeks - and we enlisted the help of EAFC2025 to see how they rate.

Illan Meslier

Getty Images

There has been an ongoing debate over Meslier’s long-term future at Elland Road ever since he was replaced in Farke’s starting lineup towards the end of last season. Some believe the French stopper’s time at Leeds is approaching a natural end and that an upgrade is required as the Whites prepare for their big return to the Premier League. Linked with several big clubs in recent seasons, Ligue 1 clubs Strasbourg and Lens are both said to be keen to take the goalkeeper back to France.

Overall EAFC 25 rating (out of 100): 72

Karl Darlow

Ended the season as clear first choice keeper and Whites no 1 as things stand. | Getty Images

The former Newcastle United goalkeeper has had to show his patient side to earn regular action during his time as a Leeds player but he managed to usurp Meslier in the starting eleven for the final seven games of last season as the Whites secured the Championship title and their return to the Premier League. At 34, it is unlikely Darlow will be viewed as a long-term number one in the aftermath of promotion - but will be viewed as a reliable backup option for a first-choice stopper.

Overall EAFC 25 rating (out of 100): 72

Lucas Perri (Lyon)

Leeds United have been linked with interest in Lucas Perri. | Getty Images

Reportedly Leeds’ number one transfer target, the former Brazil youth international has spent the last 18 months at French club Lyon. The Whites were thought to have taken a keen interest in securing the 27-year-old as his club battled against an enforced relegation into the second tier of the French game. Their hopes of landing Perri may well have taken a hit after Lyon’s appeal against the decision proved to be successful - although they may still need to raise funds so they could be some hope for Leeds.

Overall EAFC 25 rating (out of 100): 81

Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Getty Images

Linked with a move to Elland Road on several occasions this summer, the England goalkeeper would provide Farke with a Premier League-proven stopper and would a reliable presence for the Whites. Newcastle have been strongly linked with a move for Burnley keeper James Trafford and that has fuelled speculation Pope could be allowed to leave St James Park - but Magpies boss Eddie Howe is said to be keen to retain the former Burnley star’s services no matter what happens in his pursuit of Trafford.

Overall EAFC 25 rating (out of 100): 82

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino)

Getty Images

The former Manchester United goalkeeper has spent the last eight years with Torino and initially earned game-time with loan spells at SPAL, Ascoli and Standard Liege. However, the 19-times capped Serbia international has firmly established himself as Torino’s number one and his performances have reportedly attracted interest from Leeds and reigning Serie A champions Napoli. With a reported release clause of £16.8 million in his current deal, he remains an option for the Whites.

Overall EAFC 25 rating (out of 100): 78

Djordje Petrovic (Chelsea)

Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic has been linked with Leeds United, Sunderland and AFC Bournemouth. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Another Serbia international, Petrovic joined Chelsea from MLS side New England Revolution in August 2023 and appeared to be on his way to becoming the Blues number one when he made 31 appearances during his first season at Stamford Bridge. However, the arrival of Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen saw Petrovic sent out on loan to Strasbourg last summer and he impressed during his time in France. Leeds, Sunderland and Bournemouth have all been linked with the 25-year-old - and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now claimed the latter of the Premier League trio has submitted an ‘official opening bid’ to Chelsea.

Overall EAFC 25 rating (out of 100): 79

