French club Olympique Lyonnais have won their appeal against demotion to Ligue 2.

OL's victory over the DNCG's relegation ruling could mean greater difficulty for Leeds United when it comes to achieving one of their summer transfer goals.

The Whites are interested in Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri, who is reportedly up for sale for around £20 million according to sources in France.

Perri, 27, was likely to leave the Ligue 1 side if they were relegated due to financial irregularities, however, the club have now won their appeal and will remain in France's top flight next season.

Lyon's wage bill and transfer spend will still be monitored by the French footballing watchdog but the sporting sanction of relegation has been 'invalidated', an official FFF (French Football Federation) statement read on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper hunt

United are in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer despite having three 'keepers currently under contract for another year. Illan Meslier was Daniel Farke's No. 1 pick for the majority of last season but was replaced for the final seven games by Wales international Karl Darlow. Academy graduate Alex Cairns is the club's third-choice stopper; all three are contracted to Leeds for another 12 months.

The Whites have been linked with Perri, as well as Newcastle United's Nick Pope and Torino's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, although, no moves have materialised as yet.