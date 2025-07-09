Leeds United given double Premier League fixture change as Arsenal and Newcastle matches moved
The Whites will face Everton, Arsenal and Newcastle during the opening month of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.
All three matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports after the latest series of fixture amendments.
United's opener at home to Everton had already been moved to Monday, August 18 at 8pm, and now games versus Arsenal and Newcastle have also received new kick-off times.
Leeds' visit to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 23 will kick-off at 5:30pm, as will Newcastle's visit to Elland Road a week later on August 30.
United's remaining league games are all subject to change.
