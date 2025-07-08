Leeds United have reportedly made a £10 million offer for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on their latest summer signing after submitting a bid worth an initial £10 million for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

After securing the services of Udinese defender Jaka Bijol and Wolfsburg duo Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha, Daniel Farke is now looking to boost his midfield ranks ahead of the Whites return to the Premier League and appears to have ramped up his interest in long-term transfer target Longstaff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Whites have made a £10 million bid for the midfielder and a further £2 million could follow in add-ons. Personal terms are said to be ‘in place’ and Longstaff is said to be keen on a move to allow his boyhood club to receive a fee for his services, rather than departing on a free transfer next summer.

But what can the Whites expect from Longstaff should a move go through over the coming days?

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff | Getty Images

What can Leeds United expect should they sign transfer target Sean Longstaff?

Versatility in midfield

Longstaff has always shown his ability to function in a number of roles in midfield during his time in the Magpies senior setup. In fact, such versatility was on display as he worked his way through the club’s academy and during several impressive loan spells away from St James Park. Capable in a number ten role where he can find key passes to release attacking players, perhaps more suited in a box-to-box role where his energy and high fitness levels come into play, Longstaff can also play a more disciplined role in a midfield three.

Premier League experience

The Magpies academy product made his Premier League debut under Rafa Benitez as he made an appearance as a substitute in a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Boxing Day in 2018. Since then, Longstaff has remained part of the senior setup under Steve Bruce and current manager Eddie Howe and has made over 200 appearances in English football’s top flight. The midfielder was also part of the United squad that took on Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, scoring against the latter as Howe’s men claimed a memorable 4-1 win on a night for the ages at St James Park.

Reliability

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds supporters will look at Longstaff’s lack of involvement over the last year and will perhaps feel concern over why he has seemingly dropped out of favour at St James Park. The 27-year-old has made just 12 starts in all competitions and just ten of them came as part of a Premier League starting eleven. However, that should be used against Longstaff as the incredible form of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, three players that would arguably grace any Premier League midfield, saw him facing a major battle to return to Howe’s strongest side. Whenever called upon, the Geordie midfielder has never let his side down and has always retained the admiration of his manager.

An unsung hero

Although his introduction into the first-team at Newcastle brought a wave of enthusiasm, excitement and transfer links with Manchester United, it would be safe to say Longstaff’s role in the Magpies side in recent years has been somewhat understated. Often doing the ‘dirty’ work as the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton took the limelight, a conversation with his team-mates or manager Eddie Howe would tell you just how much appreciation there is for the work Longstaff undertakes.

Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy and Sean Longstaff with Jordan Watson, Andrew Cartwright and Ben Carr from North East Coaching Co (photo NE Coaching Co/Kieran Harm) | NE Coaching Co/Kieran Harm

A top class mentality

He may have endured some struggles during his time in the Magpies first team - but there have never been any complaints about Longstaff’s mentality. His attitude, even in the darkest of times, has always been exemplary and his professional outlook has been displayed by the fact he has undertaken additional training sessions in preparation for a return to pre-season training. Working under the watch of former Sunderland youngster Andrew Cartwright, Longstaff and Magpies team-mate Jacob Murphy have undertaken a number of sessions and has impressed the coach with his attitude.

He told The Sunderland Echo: “They aren’t willing to just settle, they are pushing themselves. They could have just turned up, gone through the motions and do their fitness work but their engagement, the detail they spoke about, it was great to see. The two of them engaged really well, they worked really hard and it’s a testament to them as professionals because know how tough it is at the top level and they are doing everything possible to keep striving forwards.”

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United reportedly submit £10m offer for Premier League midfielder as personal terms 'agreed'