Leeds United's latest addition is already fully aware of the loyalty and passion of Whites supporters as they get ready for the Premier League.

Leeds United new boy Gabriel Gudmundsson will experience the noise and passion created at Elland Road when the Whites host Everton on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

However, Daniel Farke’s latest summer transfer window addition has already been given a major hint of what he can expect when he pulls on the iconic white shirt and walks out at the club’s famous old home in front of the Sky Sports cameras. The meeting with the Toffees has been selected for broadcast on the first Monday Night Football of the new campaign as the Whites mark their return to the top flight after a two-year absence.

Gudmundsson put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road on Tuesday afternoon after Leeds had agreed a fee believed to be worth around £10 million with French club Lille as the Swedish international left-back became Farke’s fourth summer addition. With just under a month to until the defender gets a first-hand experience of playing in front of the Elland Road faithful, he revealed he had already received a ‘good sign’ from Whites supporters during a post-season holiday to Crete.

He told the club’s official YouTube channel: “My friends and family told me the fanbase is huge. Obviously, I know that and also the stadium here is unbelievable with the fans shouting. I have a good story when I heard about the Leeds interest. Me and my girlfriend were were at the hotel in Crete relaxing after the season and I saw there were some people wearing Leeds shirts - so that was a good sign.

“There is a good reputation around the world of Leeds fans and the stadium so I am looking forward to it. I saw that (the Championship title celebrations) on social media a lot, amazing. I hope i’ll be part of that but in the Premier League. I’m up to the challenges and I am really looking forward to playing here in front of all of the fans and with my team-mates.”