A Leeds United move for Serbian international goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic is unlikely, the YEP understands.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The towering goalkeeper is understood to be admired by the Elland Road recruitment structure, however, Leeds are not thought to be the only club interested in the 28-year-old.

It has been reported by outlets in Italy, where Milinkovic-Savic currently plays for Serie A side Torino, that Leeds have enquired about the goalkeeper's availability. It is alleged the Serbian has a release clause 'slightly above €20m' for non-Italian clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon returning to the Premier League, Leeds have room in their transfer budget to spend more freely, although that fact may prove immaterial if the player decides he prefers a move elsewhere. The likes of current Serie A champions Napoli and Manchester United, where the 6ft 8in goalkeeper began his career, are believed to be keen on a move.

Leeds are not understood to have submitted an offer to Torino, who finished 11th in Italy's top flight last season, but remain in the market for a goalkeeper.

United boss Daniel Farke chose to replace long-time first-choice 'keeper Illan Meslier for the final seven games of last season's Championship run-in, instead fielding Wales No. 1 Karl Darlow as Leeds went on to clinch the league title.

Throughout the summer window so far, Meslier has been linked with an exit after six years at Elland Road, appearing for the Whites 214 times. The Frenchman has previously been open to a new challenge although Leeds are not believed to have received any formal offers for the 25-year-old at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, expenditure on a goalkeeper, at the price quoted for Milinkovic-Savic for example, may be impacted by the fact the club are yet to sell any first-team squad members this summer. United do anticipate outgoing business, but it is yet to come to fruition.

Gudmundsson latest

Leeds are close to confirming their fourth arrival of the summer window with Gabriel Gudmundsson understood to have passed a medical with the club ahead of a £10 million transfer from Lille OSC. The Swedish international left-back is expected to be announced as a United player shortly.

The Whites have already added Lukas Nmecha (free), Jaka Bijol (£15m) and Sebastiaan Bornauw (£5m) prior to the Swede's arrival. Bijol and Gudmundsson are thought to have been Leeds' primary targets for their respective positions.