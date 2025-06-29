Leeds United might hope to benefit from the transfer domino effect later this summer.

Leeds United will be keeping a close eye on Newcastle United’s upcoming transfer business amid ongoing reports of interest in their goalkeeper, Nick Pope.

Pope has regularly been named as a possible target for Leeds going into the summer window, with a first-choice goalkeeper one of several transfer priorities at Elland Road. Daniel Farke dropped first-choice Illan Meslier for last season’s crucial promotion race and while Karl Darlow stepped in well, he is unlikely to be handed the No.1 shirt for his side’s Premier League return.

While Pope is not thought to be currently available, that could change with his current club Newcastle in the market for their own upgrade between the posts. The Magpies have long had eyes on Burnley shot-stopper James Trafford and accelerated their pursuit with a formal offer this week.

The Telegraph reported on a trio of formal bids for three Premier League stars, with newly-promoted Burnley receiving an offer for Trafford. St James’ Park chiefs are also thought to have set their sights on Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga and Brighton’s Joao Pedro as part of a £125million triple swoop.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie then revealed that bid for Trafford, believed to be worth £27m, was rejected by Burnley as the two clubs remain in talks. Personal terms are not expected to be any problem, with the 22-year-old keen to work with Eddie Howe and play Champions League football.

How could James Trafford’s move affect Leeds United interest in Nick Pope?

Trafford is widely expected to secure a move to Newcastle and of interest to Leeds will be what that means regarding Pope, with the Sunday People reporting that eyes are being kept on the situation. The 33-year-old was cemented as Howe’s first-choice last season but that status will be under serious threat if he is competing with one of Europe’s most promising young goalkeepers.

Reports earlier this summer suggested Howe was keen to keep Pope, regardless of whether he welcomes Trafford to the north east or not, but that could change if his current first-choice angles for more regular football elsewhere. With a contract expiring in summer 2026 and the chance of a World Cup squad spot next summer, that could very well force Newcastle’s hand.

Newcastle do also have the likes of Martin Dubravka and Odysseas Vlachodimos as options for cover, if indeed they do sign Trafford. And as a £10million signing four years ago, Pope would generate PSR profit if he was sold for anything above £2.5m - an increasingly important consideration for non-traditional big-six clubs looking to invest.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will actively pursue a move for Pope but after a relatively quiet week following Jaka Bijol’s £15m arrival from Udinese, things are expected to kick back into gear once July arrives next week. Farke will be keen to get more bodies through the door before his squad return for pre-season in the week beginning July 7, with lots to do and little time to waste.