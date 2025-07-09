Everton linked with shock move for Aston Villa star ahead of Leeds United visit

The latest transfer talk from the Premier League as Leeds United prepare to host Everton on the opening weekend of the season.

Everton manager David Moyes is ready to ramp up his efforts to strengthen his squad as the Toffees set their sights on their visit to Leeds United on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

Elland Road is sure to be full of energy and passion as Daniel Farke’s men take their place back in the top flight on the back of last season’s Championship title win. There will be a number of new faces in the Whites side as Farke continues to boost his own ranks - and it appears Everton are well on their way to completing their first moves of the summer ahead of Moyes’ first full season back in charge.

With a permanent move for former loan signing Carlos Alcaraz already completed, the Toffees have made progress in their bid to sign Villarreal forward Thierno Barry, who was reportedly on Merseyside to undergo a medical as both clubs haggle over a reported £27 million deal. However, BBC Sport are also now reporting Everton are keen on a move for Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder John McGinn - although Unai Emery is described as ‘in no mood’ to allow the former Hibs star to leave the club. The Toffees have also been linked with a move for Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers and have been named alongside several fellow Premier League clubs and a number of suitors across Europe for Middlesbrough’s highly-rated midfielder Hayden Hackney.

There was some positive news for Moyes earlier this week when defender Michael Keane and midfielder Idrissa Gueye both penned new contracts after their old deals came to an end.

Sunderland move closer to securing deal for Brighton winger

Sunderland’s spending could go beyond the £100 million mark after they reportedly agreed a fee worth around £20 million for Brighton and Hove Albion winger Simon Adingra.

Moroccan forward Chemsdine Talbi became the latest new addition to the Black Cats squad on Wednesday afternoon and he could be followed by Adingra after Sky Sports News’ man in the North East Keith Downie reported a deal that could be worth £22.5 million had been agreed with the Seagulls. The Ivory Coast international has now flown North and will undergo a medical on Wearside after personal agrees were agreed with a player Sunderland first tried to sign during the January transfer window.

Sunderland have already signed former Atletico Madrid full-back Reinildo Mandava and midfield trio Habib Diarra, Enzo Le Fee and Noah Sadiki since securing promotion back into the top flight last season.

