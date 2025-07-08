Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Swedish international defender Gabriel Gudmundsson.

The 26-year-old signs a four-year deal and becomes the Whites' fourth summer signing, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

Gudmundsson leaves French club Lille OSC for a fee understood to be £10 million and further supplements Daniel Farke's back-line ahead of the new Premier League season.

Already this summer, Leeds have added Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw to Farke's defensive ranks. Gudmundsson at left-back and Bijol at centre-half were understood to be Leeds' first-choice targets in their respective positions during this window.

Gudmundsson previously represented FC Groningen in the Netherlands and Halmstads BK in his homeland before signing for Lille four years ago. He leaves Ligue 1 having made just over a century of appearances in France's top flight, in addition to 13 UEFA Champions League and 10 UEFA Conference League outings.

Gabriel Gudmundsson signs for Leeds United | Leeds United

The left-back is known to be versatile with an attacking streak having appeared as the left-sided midfielder on occasion in former head coach Bruno Genesio's 3-4-3 formation at Stade Pierre-Mauroy last season.

Leeds' spending this summer has now reached £30 million with Gudmundsson's arrival, however, the Whites are not done in the market and are still actively recruiting for a series of positions.

Transfers and contracts latest

The Whites are also close to agreeing a new one-year deal with back-up defender Sam Byram who counts as one of Leeds' homegrown, domestic-trained players, which the club must name eight of in their 25-man Premier League squad.

Elsewhere on the transfer front, Newcastle United are considering Leeds' latest offer for 27-year-old Sean Longstaff, who is expected to leave St James' Park this summer with only 12 months left on his contract in the north-east. Leeds are understood to have placed a £10 million offer, with a further £2m payable in performance-related add-ons for the central midfielder who has close to 200 Premier League appearances to his name, as well as Champions League experience.

Longstaff also played a key part in Newcastle's Carabao Cup triumph last season, scoring the winning penalty in an early round shootout victory over Nottingham Forest.