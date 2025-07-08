The latest transfer talk from Arsenal and Everton as Leeds United prepare to meet both clubs in the opening week of the new Premier League season.

Everton are looking increasingly likely to have a new £27 million signing in their ranks ahead of their visit to Leeds United on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

The Whites will officially return to the top flight next month following last season’s Championship title win and they will have a number of new additions in their squad after Daniel Farke completed deals for Udinese defender Jaka Bijol and Wolfsburg duo Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha. A move for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is also progressing and there are reports a £10 million agreement is growing ever closer as Farke looks to bring a successful end to a long-term pursuit of the Magpies academy product.

Leeds will have one eye on Everton’s transfer activity as the two sides meet at Elland Road on the first Monday Night Football of the new Premier League season - and the Toffees are closing in on a deal for one of La Liga’s most exciting talents after making a £27 million offer for Villarreal forward Thierno Barry.

The France Under-21 international joined the La Liga club from Swiss side Basel last summer and quickly settled into his new surrounding by scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in 37 appearances in all competitions. That has brought him to the attention of several clubs across Europe - but it is the Toffees that have stolen a march on their rivals by making an opening offer and BBC Sport have suggested Barry is now on his way to Merseyside to undergo a medical.

The move will be viewed as essential by Everton manager David Moyes after striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin left the club when his contract came to an end last month and on-loan forward Armando Broja has now returned to parent club Chelsea.

Arsenal questioned over bid for Chelsea star

It's set to be a busy week of transfer business for Arsenal. | Getty Images

Arsenal will provide the opposition for Leeds’ first away game of the new Premier League season and the Gunners have already added two new faces to their squad during the summer transfer window.

A big money move for Spanish international midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been sealed and Mikel Arteta has also added Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa to his ranks. A move to Sporting CP and Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres is progressing and the Gunners are also looking to complete a deal for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke over the coming days.

However, former Manchester City and Aston Villa defender Micah Richards has questioned the move for the England international.

Richards said on The Rest is Football podcast: “I like Zubimendi. We saw him in the Euros final, when Rodri came off. Very good player, tactically really good. He’s good on the ball, really good awareness in midfield. Gyokeres is a really good striker. I think a striker is more important than getting Madueke in first.

“Madueke… where is he going to play? He’s been playing for Chelsea on the left recently. I really like him as a player, but I like him on the right and he’s not going to play ahead of Bukayo Saka, is he? So, I’m scratching my head on that one. I agree [that they need two players in every position]. But Saka is always fit normally, until he got that really bad injury.”