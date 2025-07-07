Leeds United surprise, Everton, Wolves, Brentford drop & Man Utd struggle in AI predicted Premier League table

A look at how AI thinks the final 2025-26 Premier League table will look.

The countdown to Leeds United’s Premier League return continues - and Artificial Intelligence thinks some big surprises are in store for the 2025-26 campaign.

Championship champions Leeds, runners-up Burnley and play-offs winners Sunderland are all heading back to the country’s top flight at a time when the last six teams promoted from the Championship have all gone straight back down.

Perhaps consequently, Sunderland, Burnley and Leeds are the three favourites to go back down - but AI has a different view. We asked Grok to predict the final 2025-26 Premier League table and this is what the AI service came up with and why including notable Everton, Brentford and Wolves drops and more Manchester United struggles.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Expected to retain the title with a strong squad under Arne Slot. New signings like Florian Wirtz, pictured, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez bolster their chances, with a 56.3% probability of winning the league. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Likely to finish second for the fourth consecutive season, with a 41.4% chance of challenging for the title. Their consistency is notable, but they may fall short of overtaking Liverpool.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Likely to finish second for the fourth consecutive season, with a 41.4% chance of challenging for the title. Their consistency is notable, but they may fall short of overtaking Liverpool. | AFP via Getty Images

Projected to rebound from a third-place finish in 2024-25 to secure third, with a 37.2% chance of reclaiming the title. Pep Guardiola’s rebuild is underway, but they may not dominate as in previous years.

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Projected to rebound from a third-place finish in 2024-25 to secure third, with a 37.2% chance of reclaiming the title. Pep Guardiola’s rebuild is underway, but they may not dominate as in previous years. | Getty Images

Expected to secure a Champions League spot, repeating their fourth-place finish from 2024-25. Enzo Maresca’s side is strengthened by new additions, maintaining their upward trajectory.

4. 4th: Chelsea

Expected to secure a Champions League spot, repeating their fourth-place finish from 2024-25. Enzo Maresca’s side is strengthened by new additions, maintaining their upward trajectory. | AFP via Getty Images

Predicted to hold fifth, continuing their strong form from the previous season. Their chances of a top-five finish are high, though they may not break into the top four.

5. 5th: Newcastle United

Predicted to hold fifth, continuing their strong form from the previous season. Their chances of a top-five finish are high, though they may not break into the top four. | Getty Images

Likely to finish sixth, qualifying for European football. Their consistency under Unai Emery keeps them competitive, though they only secure a Champions League spot in 15.2% of simulations.

6. 6th: Aston Villa

Likely to finish sixth, qualifying for European football. Their consistency under Unai Emery keeps them competitive, though they only secure a Champions League spot in 15.2% of simulations. | Getty Images

