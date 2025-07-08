Leeds United have reportedly tabled a series of offers for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff this summer.

United's latest approach could come to £12 million if a deal is agreed and future, performance-related add-ons are met, according to The Athletic.

Leeds' offer for the 27-year-old is said to be an initial £10 million with a further £2 million dependent on the player and team's performance at Elland Road.

It follows news that Leeds have agreed a similar £10m deal for Lille OSC left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, as reported by the YEP. The Swedish international is understood to have flown into the United Kingdom over the weekend to undergo a medical and is now close to becoming the Whites' fourth summer signing.

Leeds are reported to have already agreed personal terms with Longstaff's camp and are awaiting Newcastle's response to their latest offer, which is said to be the third presented to the Magpies hierarchy this summer.

The most recent approach is 'close to the limit of how far Leeds will go', reports The Athletic's David Ornstein, meanwhile a sale for the north-east club would represent pure profit from a Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) standpoint as Longstaff is an academy graduate.

Longstaff is reportedly reluctant to leave on a free transfer at the end of his deal next summer. He was present at Newcastle's Benton training base on Monday as Eddie Howe's side returned for the first day of pre-season training.

What does this mean for Leeds’ pursuit of Anton Stach?

Leeds are known to hold an interest in other midfield candidates if a deal cannot be agreed for the 27-year-old Newcastle man who has 12 months left on his St James' Park contract. One such player is TSG Hoffenheim’s Anton Stach, although it is thought the 6ft 4in midfielder is not short of suitors and according to reports in Germany, is open to a move this summer.