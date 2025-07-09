Former Leeds United academy youngster Sean McGurk has signed a deal with National League North outfit South Shields.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Leeds midfielder joins the Mariners following the expiry of his contract with League Two side Swindon Town.

McGurk spent part of last season on loan with National League club Yeovil Town, for whom he scored two goals - including a Goal of the Season contender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once highly-rated within the Leeds academy setup, 22-year-old McGurk spent two-and-a-half seasons with United's Under-21s before signing for Swindon. The Merseysider was unable to nail down a starting place for the Robins and subsequently went on loan to Yeovil before departing the County Ground at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

South Shields finished 17th in the National League North standings last season after rising up through the leagues.

This weekend, the team will face a Sunderland XI in a pre-season friendly.