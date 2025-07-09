Former Leeds United academy star joins non-league side after release
The ex-Leeds midfielder joins the Mariners following the expiry of his contract with League Two side Swindon Town.
McGurk spent part of last season on loan with National League club Yeovil Town, for whom he scored two goals - including a Goal of the Season contender.
Once highly-rated within the Leeds academy setup, 22-year-old McGurk spent two-and-a-half seasons with United's Under-21s before signing for Swindon. The Merseysider was unable to nail down a starting place for the Robins and subsequently went on loan to Yeovil before departing the County Ground at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.
South Shields finished 17th in the National League North standings last season after rising up through the leagues.
This weekend, the team will face a Sunderland XI in a pre-season friendly.
