Things aren’t quite going to plan for Leeds United’s on-loan winger this season.

Sean Dyche has urged the struggling Jack Harrison to enjoy playing football again away from the pressure of his own expectations.

Harrison returned to Goodison Park over the summer after re-triggering his relegation release clause, which remained active following Leeds United’s failure to win promotion in May. But that second loan spell is not going as planned, with the winger yet to register a single goal or assist in 13 Premier League appearances.

Only seven of those 13 games have come from the start, however, and increased competition out wide saw Dyche make the decision to drop Harrison from his starting line-up at the end of October. Four appearances since have yielded just 75 minutes.

Harrison is proven at Premier League level and performed well enough last season for Everton to take him back on loan, but the winger has often appeared to be trying almost too hard, particularly when things are not flowing. And Dyche believes that is still an issue for the 27-year-old.

“He is still working hard, he’s a very honest professional, and just trying to find those moments for him because I think he works so hard in training,” the Everton boss said ahead of Saturday’s trip to Arsenal. “He’s so honest and if anything he’s a player, and I’ve had this with Dwight McNeil, that puts too much pressure on themselves.

“Sometimes you’ve got to release that and maybe there’s a bit of that when he gets out there, to find that enjoyment in what it is and not get so tight, especially in the top third of the pitch. There’s no two ways about it because if you look at his past, his stats, his facts, he is capable of goals and assists. Our job is to free him up and find the role that he can find more of them from. He works very hard and is a top professional and a very important part of the group.”

It remains to be seen what the future looks like for Harrison, but regular starts are not forthcoming at Goodison Park with Dyche preferring all of Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil in the positions behind the striker. Everton aren’t believed to have a purchase option in their loan deal and so as things stand, the winger will return to Leeds in the summer.

The Athletic recently reported that Everton have held a previous interest in securing Harrison for the long-term, but with a prolonged takeover process and the financial issues already present, those kinds of decisions have been put on hold. The Toffees will also have a total of 13 players out of contract in the summer, including Harrison and three other loanees.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the clauses in Harrison’s Leeds contract, which will still have three years on it come June. He was one of only two players able to reactivate the relegation release clause that saw several players leave in 2023, the other being Rasmus Kristensen.