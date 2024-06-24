Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Harrison has completed his return to Everton on another season-long loan

Jack Harrison has reiterated his desire to represent England after re-joining Everton on a season-long loan from Leeds United. Harrison spent the entirety of last season on loan with the Premier League club where he made 35 appearances and scored four goals and he will return to Goodison Park on a similar agreement this time around.

The deal does not involve an option for Everton to buy the winger outright at the end of the deal, despite reports suggesting the move was being made with a view to a permanent switch down the line. Harrison will be keen to do enough to force the Toffees' hand come the end of his second season at the club, though.

The 27-year-old, who has played 206 times for Leeds during his spell at Elland Road, feels he has plenty more to show the Everton faithful and he's keen to not only impress them and Sean Dyche but also Gareth Southgate as he chases his first ever international cap. Harrison did feature for the Three Lions at under-21 level, but he has never made it into the senior fold and he believes a second season Merseyside will stand him in good stead to make that breakthrough.

"I'm really excited to get started again," Harrison told Everton's official channels. "I think last year I had a lot of enjoyment at the club. We had to face a lot of adversity, the first one being my injury, I was disappointed not come into the season flying.

"After that we were able to continue on and have a good season despite the points deduction. It's a great club, a great group of lads and I'm excited to get started this season with a full pre-season of training.

"It's always nice to be somewhere where you're wanted and Kevin (Thelwell) has definitely expressed that on behalf of the club. It's where you want to be as a player, you want to feel valued and Everton definitely provides that.

"There's a lot of reasons for wanting to return, the club in general, the fans, the staff, the manager, teammates, everyone made me feel really comfortable right away and that's somewhere you want to be as a player.

"The other thing is in the back of my mind I know that I can have a lot more to offer as well and that's extra motivation to me to prove to myself and Everton that I can do more. This season I can have a full pre-season and hopefully hit the ground running."

He added: "I'd definitely like to improve my numbers with goals and assists and help create more chances in attack. I'm a very ambitious player, I have a lot of aspirations and one of them is to get into the England squad and hopefully if I have a good season and create some more goals and assists I'll be able to achieve that."

Next season will be Everton's last at Goodison Park as they prepare to make the move across Liverpool to their new stadium built on Bramley Moore Dock. As such, it will be an emotional campaign for the club and Harrison says the opportunity to be part of history is another reason why a return to the Toffees made so much sense to him.