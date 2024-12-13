The YEP’s Leeds United fan jury offer their thoughts on this weekend’s trip to Preston North End.

DAVID WATKINS

A huge 3-1 win against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night now needs to be followed with another three points at Preston. Anything less will make it feel like the victory over the Boro has been wasted.

Sheffield United pulled off a good 1-0 win at Millwall this week to continue to lead the promotion-chasing pack, but dropped points for Sunderland and Burnley has stretched the top of the table.

Most of the top teams appear to have winnable games this weekend, so it feels like we need those three points.

At times like this, after a good victory and playing in front of a huge Leeds away following, Leeds have often let themselves down.

Remember last season about this time of year for example when we thrashed Ipswich 4-0 but then lost 2-1 at Deepdale with Illan Meslier losing the plot and getting sent off. No repeat of that sort of self-destruction this time please Leeds.

Preston had a good-looking 2-0 win at Cardiff in the week but, before that, had gone 10 games without a win, albeit drawing seven of them including with West Brom and Sunderland. It won’t be as easy as it perhaps looks at first glance.

NEIL GREWER

Following Leeds United’s statement performance and victory over Middlesbrough, the Whites once again must travel to Lancashire to take on Preston North End in an early kick off and this is not often a fruitful combination.

Preston and boss Paul Heckingbottom will relish the opportunity to take the scalp of Leeds and will doubtless have studied how local rivals Blackburn Rovers managed to beat United recently.

So Leeds will expect a tough, physical, stop-start battle but Preston will be without Whites’ loanee Sam Greenwood and last season’s chief nuisance Liam Millar.

Daniel Farke has been successfully rotating wingers, to good effect in recent weeks which has enhanced options.

The centre-forward position still appears up for grabs as each contender fails to impress when given an opportunity, yet Leeds still sit comfortably in the top two which speaks volumes for the goal output from elsewhere.I would like to see Mateo Joseph start this game with Joel Piroe joining the fray as a substitute later in the game.

United should have enough to win this game but they will need to be committed from the first whistle to the last.

Prediction: Preston North End 1 Leeds United 2

ANDY RHODES

With two home wins since their last trip to Lancashire, Leeds United go into this weekend’s game against Preston looking to right some wrongs.The Blackburn Rovers defeat was tough to take as there have been too many occasions where Leeds have lost on the road by the odd goal.

Daniel Farke’s side will need to put in a much more assertive performance at Deepdale if they are to claim all three points tomorrow.Tuesday night’s win against Middlesbrough was a fine example of doing just that.

Although they conceded an equaliser, Leeds never panicked and eventually got their reward.The key to beating Preston may be winning the midfield battle again.

Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka were excellent again in midweek but, with the games piling up and Ethan Ampadu returning, could Farke be tempted into making a change?

Farke hasn’t been scared to rotate his forward players so we will have to wait and see how Leeds line up on Saturday.Whoever plays for Leeds tomorrow will know that they can’t afford too many more slip ups on the road.

Prediction: Preston North End 0 Leeds United 2

KEITH INGHAM

After one of the best performances of the season in my opinion - against Middlesbrough on Tuesday - Leeds United travel for another lunchtime kick-off over the Pennines to face Preston North End.

Their away form, although not terrible, needs improving with Swansea City being the only team they have beaten since October.The Whites’ last away day in Lancashire was really disappointing, so here’s hoping for a better display against a team in the bottom seven.

Daniel Farke made four changes, two enforced with Sam Byram and Max Wöber coming into defence, while goalscorer Willy Gnonto came in for Manor Solomon.

The only disappointment on Tuesday night was Mateo Joseph, he really is struggling for form. Leeds looked better when Farke brought on Joel Piroe as a substitute along with Solomon.The two substitutes definitely made a difference when the game was right in the balance at 1-1.

I’m very hopeful that Leeds can get three points on the road tomorrow to finish another three-game week with nine points and hopefully stay ahead of the pack in the top two.

Prediction: Preston North End 0 Leeds United 2

MIKE GILL

On Tuesday night, Leeds United provided a masterclass in resilience and sheer quality. They got off to a good start but then encountered the sort of resistance that has rarely been seen at Elland Road this season.

It was an entertaining, if somewhat tense encounter and proof of the fact that when teams come to LS11 and try to play football, United will usually triumph.

The late completion of the scoreline did not flatter the Whites but rather vindicated a great performance.

Meanwhile, Burnley and Sunderland both failed to secure maximum points while Sheffield United won at Millwall.

A small gap has now appeared with Leeds and Blades pulling away from the rest of the pack and the main objective must be to stay on the right side of this gap after the busy Christmas and new year period.

A tricky trip to Preston North End awaits tomorrow lunchtime.North End won at Cardiff City on Wednesday night, but a typical result for them is a low scoring draw, so it looks like a return to the problem of getting around the ‘immovable object’. My head says a low scoring draw, but I’m going with my heart!

Prediction: Preston North End 0 Leeds United 1