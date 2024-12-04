Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories ahead of Saturday’s return to Elland Road.

There is little room for error at the top of the Championship and Leeds United must return to winning ways this weekend if they want to keep pace. Defeat at Blackburn Rovers saw them fall from first to third over the course of last weekend but they could just as easily end up first again with victory at home to Derby County.

Three points is the expectation this weekend but Championship football does not conform to expectations. Derby are winless in four but arrive at Elland road this weekend with plenty to prove and little pressure to do so. Preparations will be well underway at Thorp Arch and ahead of another big weekend, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Harrison latest

Jack Harrison is not having it all his own way at Everton but the Merseyside club aren’t thought to be weighing up an early loan termination in January. TEAMtalk report that Harrison remains a valued member of the squad at Goodison Park and the Toffees have ‘no intention’ of sending him back up to West Yorkshire next month.

Harrison re-triggered a loan clause in his Leeds contract that allowed him to join Everton on loan again over the summer, but the 28-year-old is yet to register a single goal or assist in 14 games and hasn’t started since the end of October. There is no purchase option in the winger’s deal and the Athletic reported last week that talk of a permanent move will have to be put on hold despite previous interest.

That lack of football fuelled some speculation of an early return for Harrison but it is highly unlikely Everton cut his spell short. The former Marcelo Bielsa favourite will have to earn his place back in the team, however, with Jesper Lindstrom, Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye all currently preferred by manager Sean Dyche.

Sunderland concern

Sunderland could face a battle to keep hold of Anthony Patterson next month with reports of top-level Premier League interest. The Daily Mail claim Manchester United are ‘keeping an eye’ on the Black Cats goalkeeper in case their current second-choice Altay Bayindir decides to leave when the window opens.

Patterson has cemented himself as Sunderland’s first-choice shot-stopper over the last three seasons and at 24, is considered one of the Championship’s top young goalkeepers. He has regularly been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light and was even reportedly of interest to Leeds before the summer window.

A move to Elland Road is not likely but stepping into the Premier League could be, with Old Trafford recruitment chiefs preparing for the possible exit of Bayindir by eyeing a move for Patterson. The report adds that Tottenham Hotspur are also keen, having lost their first-choice Guglielmo Vicario for months after undergoing surgery on a fractured ankle.