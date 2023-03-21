Leeds United will spend the international break outside of the Premier League relegation zone after a big win over Wolves last weekend.

Just four points separate the sides between 12th and 20th in the table, in what promises to be an absorbing battle when the domestic top-flight action gets back underway.

Rasmus Kristensen will be heading off to international duty with Denmark after earning a late call-up after his goal in Saturday’s win over Wolves.

Here are the latest headlines from Elland Road...

Mateusz Bogusz to sign for LAFC

Mateusz Bogusz is set to sign for MLS side Los Angeles FC, according to reports in Spain. Matteo Moretto claims the 21-year-old is set to make the move to the United States, with just minor details to confirm in the deal.

Bogusz is on loan with Spanish side Ibiza, with both Leeds and Bogusz’s loan side set to receive funds from the proposed transfer.

Bogusz joined the Whites on a two-and-a-half year deal in January 2019 but he made just handful of appearances for the senior side. He signed a new three-year deal in the summer of 2020.

He moved to Spanish Segunda División side Logroñés on loan in October 2020 and has spent the past two campaigns on loan in Ibiza.

Sunderland favourite makes Joe Gelhardt confidence claim

Ex-Sunderland player Stephen Elliot believes Joe Gelhardt will have a “top career” but admits things don’t “seem to be working” for the on-loan Leeds man at the Stadium of Light.

Writing in his Sunderland Echo column, Elliot highlighted how the Whites forward may make more of an impact from the bench for the Black Cats.

Gelhardt found himself struggling to break into the Leeds side under Jesse Marsch, with the decision made in January to join Sunderland on loan until the end of the season.

Elliot writes: “Joe Gelhardt is a good player and I believe he will go on and have a top career, but it’s just doesn’t seem to be working for him at the moment. I think he has a clever football brain and he takes up decent positions, but I feel it may be time to give somebody else a run up there.