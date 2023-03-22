As many as 16 Leeds United players have joined up with their respective national teams this week ahead of fixtures during March’s international break

Leeds are represented at every England age group, barring the seniors, after Charlie Cresswell (Under-21), currently on loan at Millwall, Mateo Joseph (Under-20), Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins (Under-19), James Debayo (Under-18) and Archie Gray (Under-17) were all picked for the Three Lions this month.

Several other Whites men have jetted off to far-flung destinations as they look to earn further international and youth international caps, some of whom for the first time.

Here is a breakdown of which Leeds players are away this week and when they’re in action.

Archie Gray: England U17 Fixtures vs Denmark (18:00, March 22), Northern Ireland (12:00, March 25) and Netherlands (18:00, March 28)

James Debayo: England U18 Fixtures vs Croatia (15:00, March 22), Belgium (11:00, March 24) and Switzerland (11:00, March 27)

Diogo Monteiro: Portugal U18 Fixtures vs Austria (17:00, March 24), Georgia (17:00, March 26) and Finland (11:00, March 28)

Sonny Perkins: England U19 Fixtures vs Hungary (19:30, March 22), Iceland (14:00, March 25) and Turkey (19:30, March 28)