Sixteen Leeds United players on international duty gallery and when to watch them in action
As many as 16 Leeds United players have joined up with their respective national teams this week ahead of fixtures during March’s international break
Leeds are represented at every England age group, barring the seniors, after Charlie Cresswell (Under-21), currently on loan at Millwall, Mateo Joseph (Under-20), Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins (Under-19), James Debayo (Under-18) and Archie Gray (Under-17) were all picked for the Three Lions this month.
Several other Whites men have jetted off to far-flung destinations as they look to earn further international and youth international caps, some of whom for the first time.
Here is a breakdown of which Leeds players are away this week and when they’re in action.