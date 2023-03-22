News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
14 minutes ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
15 minutes ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
14 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
16 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
16 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque

Sixteen Leeds United players on international duty gallery and when to watch them in action

As many as 16 Leeds United players have joined up with their respective national teams this week ahead of fixtures during March’s international break

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Leeds are represented at every England age group, barring the seniors, after Charlie Cresswell (Under-21), currently on loan at Millwall, Mateo Joseph (Under-20), Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins (Under-19), James Debayo (Under-18) and Archie Gray (Under-17) were all picked for the Three Lions this month.

Several other Whites men have jetted off to far-flung destinations as they look to earn further international and youth international caps, some of whom for the first time.

Here is a breakdown of which Leeds players are away this week and when they’re in action.

Fixtures vs Denmark (18:00, March 22), Northern Ireland (12:00, March 25) and Netherlands (18:00, March 28) (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

1. Archie Gray: England U17

Fixtures vs Denmark (18:00, March 22), Northern Ireland (12:00, March 25) and Netherlands (18:00, March 28) (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Fixtures vs Croatia (15:00, March 22), Belgium (11:00, March 24) and Switzerland (11:00, March 27) (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

2. James Debayo: England U18

Fixtures vs Croatia (15:00, March 22), Belgium (11:00, March 24) and Switzerland (11:00, March 27) (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Fixtures vs Austria (17:00, March 24), Georgia (17:00, March 26) and Finland (11:00, March 28) (Photo by Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images for DFB)

3. Diogo Monteiro: Portugal U18

Fixtures vs Austria (17:00, March 24), Georgia (17:00, March 26) and Finland (11:00, March 28) (Photo by Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images for DFB) Photo: Ricardo Nascimento

Photo Sales
Fixtures vs Hungary (19:30, March 22), Iceland (14:00, March 25) and Turkey (19:30, March 28) (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

4. Sonny Perkins: England U19

Fixtures vs Hungary (19:30, March 22), Iceland (14:00, March 25) and Turkey (19:30, March 28) (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
LeedsMillwallEnglandCharlie Cresswell