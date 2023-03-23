Leeds United man’s Brighton moment up for Premier League award against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle stars
The Leeds United man netted a brilliant equaliser as the Whites drew 2-2 with Brighton earlier this month.
Jack Harrison’s stunning strike in Leeds United’s 2-2 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this month has been nominated for the Premier League goal of the month for March.
With Leeds 2-1 down to the south coast side, Harrison curled a beautiful effort into the top corner to help the Whites claim a valuable point.
Of his goal, he said: “For us as a team, getting that second goal was important. I just had the idea in my head, we knew we could expose Brighton from that area. I decided to try it with my right foot and luckily for us it went in.”
Reiss Nelson’s stoppage-time winner for Arsenal against Bournemouth is also up for the award, as is Cody Gakpo’s second goal in Liverpool’s 7-0 mauling of Manchester United.
Three goals from Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Leicester City are nominated with Patson Daka’s strike up against goals from Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic.
Alexander Isak’s clever volley against Nottingham Forest last week in Newcastle United’s 2-1 victory is also among the nominees. Wolves midfielder Jonny’s strike from distance in last weekend’s 4-2 loss to Leeds is also nominated.
The winner will be chosen by supporters’ votes combined with the choices from a panel of experts, and will be announced next week. You can watch all the goals and cast your vote HERE.