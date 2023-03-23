News you can trust since 1890
Wolves charged by FA for stoppage time incident as Leeds United escape punishment

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players in the 98th minute during their fixture against Leeds United last week

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:15 GMT- 1 min read

The Midlands club have until Monday 27 March to respond to the charge, which has been brought following the melee that ensued after Rodrigo Moreno’s stoppage time goal at Molineux.

An FA spokesperson released a statement on Thursday afternoon which read: "Wolverhampton Wanderers FC has been charged following an incident in the 98th minute of its Premier League game against Leeds United on Saturday 18 March. It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure its players and/or technical area occupants do not behave in a way which is improper towards an assistant referee and the fourth official. Wolverhampton Wanderers FC has until Monday 27 March to respond.”

Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia urged his players and staff to restrain themselves in their celebrations following their fourth goal last Saturday, after initial jubilation on the away substitutes’ bench. As a result, Leeds have so far escaped punishment.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Matheus Nunes of Wolverhampton Wanderers receives a red card from Referee Michael Salisbury from the bench during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on March 18, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The incident saw unused Wolves sub Matheus Nunes incorrectly sent off for what was perceived to have been a push on assistant referee Gary Beswick. Nunes’ red card has since been rescinded and will be available for the club’s next three fixtures.

