Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as the dust settles on Sunday’s win at Derby County.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship following Sunday’s 1-0 win at Derby County, with Brenden Aaronson’s beautifully-worked second-half finish ensuring all three points returned to West Yorkshire. Daniel Farke’s men were the only team in the top eight to win over the weekend and now sit two points above second-placed Sheffield United.

The next fixture is never far round the corner this time of year and focus inside the squad will already be on the New Year’s Day visit of Blackburn to Elland Road with the chance to exact revenge on that disappointing away-day defeat a few weeks back. It’s set to be another tough test for Farke’s men and as preparations continue, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood interest

There is growing interest in former Leeds striker Chris Wood who could leave Nottingham Forest for free when his contract expires in the summer. Football Insider claim Serie A giants AC Milan and Napoli, as well as clubs from the Saudi Pro League, are keeping a close eye on talks in the knowledge they could enter pre-contract talks with the 33-year-old as soon as Wednesday.

Wood is in the best form of his career this season, with only Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer bettering his 11 goals in 19 Premier League games. The New Zealand international has been a consistent goalscorer since leaving Leeds for Burnley in 2017, but is now finding the net at an unprecedented rate.

The striker is thought to have been in talks over a contract extension for some time but a lack of progress inside the City Ground has alerted admirers of his potential availability on a free come summer. Foreign clubs can secure a pre-contract agreement with Wood from the point at which he has six months left on his current deal, which is on Wednesday, and there are some huge names eyeing his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper links

Leeds have been linked with a young goalkeeper labelled one of the ‘absolute most exciting’ in Sweden’s top-tier Allsvenskan. FotbollDirekt claim Elland Road recruitment chiefs have been watching Mjällby shot-stopper Noel Törnqvist in recent weeks and are showing ‘serious interest’ in signing him next month.

Twenty-two-year-old Törnqvist has just finished his second campaign as a regular starter at Mjällby, who finished just four points short of European qualification this year and boasted one of the league’s best defences. And now the Swedish youth international is attracting suitors with Leeds said to be showing ‘concrete’ interest.

The report cites several different sources in suggesting interest from Leeds in Törnqvist, who is said to be worth around 15 million Swedish krona - equivalent to just over £1million. They also quote Mjällby sporting director Hasse Larsson on the matter, who said: “The only thing I can comment on is that we know there is interest.”